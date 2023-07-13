🧘 The summer of self care | Things to Do

Hey all, Sam Ruland here, deputy Service editor, filling in while Rosa is out on a well-deserved summer break.

This week, we’re looking at another long, hot summer in Philly, but that’s no excuse to just stay at home soaking up the air conditioning. There are plenty of fun things to do throughout the city, indoors and out. Go out for ice cream? Go for a swim? Try a new summer brew? Plus, we have tons of hiking and cycling trails (pet-friendly, might I add) so take the scenic route next time and get some fresh air. Touch grass, even. Zoos, botanical gardens and museums are always a good choice.

Seeking big fun for cheap? Well, balling on a budget is easy in this city. Reporter Henry Savage runs downs the best spots to stretch a dollar with drinks specials, free art and exercise classes. This weekend, I’m going to take a free yoga class along the Delaware River and getting a post-yoga beer at Wissahickon Brewing Co.

Any hidden gems we haven’t checked out for some summer fun in the city? Let us know.

Line of duty: Our columnist reviews Philly’s first public bathroom in Center City

Armed with a 40-ounce Wawa fountain iced tea, columnist Stephanie Farr reviewed Philly’s new public bathrooms. There was a handwashing station that had soap, running water, and even a hand dryer — it was great...for about an hour. Read her full review for all the details.

Your weekly social calendar

🤠 Beyoncé recap: In case you missed it, Beyoncé returned to Lincoln Financial Field for the much-anticipated Renaissance World Tour on Wednesday. Here’s what her crew got up to while in town.

🚀 What the what?: A walrus made of mushrooms, a sentient microphone, a land whale, a rock — all this and more at Other Orbits, an immersive science fiction production from Applied Mechanics at Standby Stages. 🔑

💃 La vie Bohème: Moulin Rouge! The Musical transports us to 1899 Paris, complete with dreamy choreo, classic bops and bohemian energy — here are our takeaways from the show. 🔑

🌊 Splish-splash: From Cape May to Atlantic City, here are the waterparks you can’t miss down at the Shore.

⛱️ Resto news: Want to eat at world-famous Zahav without a reservation? A new 56-seat patio is available by walk-in only — and much easier to get than a seat at the bar or a table indoors.

👻 Blob-tacular: In the 1958 film ‘The Blob,’ a huge crowd ran out of Chester County’s Colonial Theatre. The annual fest honoring this piece of film history (and much more), runs July 14-16.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Grab a drink and relax like a true francophile at the Bastille Day festivities in the Rodin Garden; blobbing about up in Phoenixville; and taking in the live jazz at the Lancaster Avenue arts festival.

The thing of the week

Forget cakes that look like iPhones, cakes that look like toilets, cakes that look like sneakers.

In Philly, independent bakers have been reveling in old-fashioned, buttercream-forward cake — none of that sleek and stylish fondant that makes a perfect canvas for airbrushing illusions but tastes like paste.

But don’t count buttercream out when it comes to impressive decorating. Reporter Zoe Greenberg shows us some show-stopping cakes, and we are obsessed — and HUNGRY. Look out for her story coming next week. 🔑

