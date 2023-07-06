B’Day: All our Beyoncé Renaissance Tour coverage in one place
Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour will be in Philadelphia on Wednesday. We’ll be updating this throughout the week with our ongoing Bey content.
In case you missed it, “Bey is back.”
Beyoncé's popular Renaissance World Tour will hit Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday.
Queen Bey’s local stop will mark her first time performing in Philly since 2018 for her On The Run Tour II stop with her husband, Jay-Z. But her impact on the community has spanned from dishing out grants to local Black-owned businesses to hiring a local Etsy designer to create her signature mirrorball cowboy hat.
To honor the occasion, we’ve compiled all our Renaissance Tour coverage in one place. Here’s everything we’ve written so far:
Know before you go
Beyoncé's work with Philly artists
‘The Voice of Philadelphia’ emcees Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance’ tour. Kevin JZ Prodigy told us what it was like to work with the Queen.
We caught up with the 24-year-old Philadelphia Etsy designer behind Beyoncé's viral disco cowboy hat
This Philly creator made Beyoncé's viral disco hat — then came the knockoffs. Etsy’s become a hotbed for them.