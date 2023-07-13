Here’s what Beyoncé’s crew did in Philly

In case you missed it, Beyoncé returned to Lincoln Financial Field for the much-anticipated Renaissance World Tour on Wednesday. With the Linc transformed into a “supersized Afrofuturist dance club,” per Inquirer critic Dan DeLuca, the queen enveloped the eager Philly crowd with her ensemble in perfect formation.

Bey’s love for the city isn’t a secret. Fishtown’s Cake Life Bake Shop has baked her birthday cake (twice) and Philly designer Abby Misbin created her mirrorball cowboy hat. A host of Philly musicians have inspired her.

This week, Beyoncé's dancers too got a taste of the City of Brotherly Love as they bopped around town before the show.

As The Inquirer confirmed, some got their nails done at Luxe Nails on 40th Street, while at least one dancer got their sugar fix at Federal Donuts. Kevin “Konkrete” Davis Jr. even posted a request for cheesesteak recommendations.

Dancer Honey Gonzales of House Balenciaga shared her love for Callowhill Greens on her Instagram story, urging her followers to not walk, but run to the wellness cafe near Matthias Baldwin Park. The drinks sure helped her self-confessed nervousness for the US tour because the crew was on fire at the concertWednesday night.

Philly native Jus’t Chase hosted a “family cookout” where several other dancers decided to let their hair down. Chase also taught a hip hop and groove dance class on Monday at Creative Reaction Company, a dance studio on 3437 D Street, and Aliya Janell Brinson packed the studio with over 100 students for a Tuesday class. Lisa Sainvil hung out at the dance class, and jammed out to the live band at Time bar and restaurant in Center City.

All in all, B’Day in Philly was a day to remember for her hive and her fans.