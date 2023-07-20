A hot pink kind of weekend | Things To Do

Hey, everybody! This is Earl Hopkins, the arts and culture reporter here at The Inquirer, filling in for Rosa while she’s out for a well-deserved vacay.

Now that the Beyoncé frenzy has passed, it’s all about ‘Barbenheimer’ — the unofficial double-feature for “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” — this weekend in Philly. Ticket sales are on the rise, along with memes. We dive into the phenomenon and how to celebrate in Philly. Don’t be surprised if you see a sea of pink-clad moviegoers flooding your local theater chain. It’s the ultimate blockbuster moment, so kick back and enjoy some butter-soaked popcorn for the two films this weekend.

If cinema houses aren’t your thing, pack a picnic blanket and lawn chair for an outdoor movie experience. Take a scenic drive to the shore for some $2 oysters at a South Jersey dive, or get your Tiger Hoods on at a nearby mini-golf spot. Looking for something to do with your crew of friends? Play classic arcade games, launch ping pong balls across tennis tables, or belt out your favorite karaoke jams — reporter Hira Qureshi breaks down the best places for group outings around town.

This weekend, I’m meeting with some friends at North Bowl to knock down some pins, then heading to Kick-Axe before the weekend is up for some ale and a few bulls-eyes. If there are some exciting summer happenings you think we missed, let us know.

Advertisement

– Earl Hopkins (@Earl_Hopkins1, email us at thingstodo@inquirer.com)

If you see this in today’s newsletter 🔑, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.

The happy-go-lucky sponge of Bikini Bottom shines in the Ritz Theatre-produced musical based on the beloved children’s cartoon.

Nicholas Eldridge, a theater major at Montclair State University, takes on the title role of the beloved, krabby patty-flipping SpongeBob, whose underwater community is on the brink of a natural disaster. The production is directed by Matthew Weil, associate artistic director at the Ritz, who merged the technical intricacies and charming elements of the TV show to form a production for both children and adults to enjoy.

The SpongeBob Musical caps the 37th season at the Ritz, with the playful and optimistic sponge appearing on stage through July 30 at the Haddon Township theater. Read the full review here.

Your weekly social calendar

🍦 What to eat: The 1100 block of Filbert Street promises to be a citywide sugar rush. The Ice Cream Festival on Filbert is in full swing on Saturday, with an assortment of flavors from vendors across the city, as well as games, activities and entertainment for all to enjoy, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 51 N. 12 St.

🦖 What to watch: Fans of the Steven Spielberg-directed classic Jurassic Park can experience the film like never before. Hosted by The Mann on Saturday, The Philadelphia Orchestra will play the score live while viewers watch the film on three giant screens. Tickets start at $25, but all prices go up $5 on the day of the event. Reserve your spot at manncenter.org.

🩰 Don’t miss out: Philly’s premier contemporary ballet company made its return this season, and the final performance for the summer series is Sunday. Book your tickets for the Wilma Theater showing at balletx.org.

🍴 A taste of history: Get a taste of Geechee culture at the Wyck House. Guests will get a lesson on Low Country cooking while learning about the culture’s connection to Philly. The lesson will be followed by a sampling of a Geechee oyster dish and tour of the historic mansion. Tickets start at $25.

🎨 Art from Philly’s own: Stop by Sculpture Garden for a night of artwork from the city’s creative community at Art Under the Stars. The event will also have delicious cocktails and savory bites for aspiring art collectors to enjoy

🎨 More pink for the soul: If you’re a Barbie super fan with an obsession for all things pink, get dolled up and head to Blondie for a dive into a Barbie dreamworld. The Manayunk restaurant will have a special Barbie menu filled with featured cocktails like the Ken’s Kiss froze, and other items referencing the iconic Mattel doll and live action film. The Barbs will able to enjoy this themed-experience through July 28.

🗓️ My calendar picks this week: I’m definitely making my rounds at the Ice Cream Festival on Filbert, chucking up some birdies at Pixar Putt, and oiling up my hips in time for the Salsa & Bachata Dance Party at LOVE Park.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are landing in Philly next month at a surprisingly modest price tag. The Boss is set to perform at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 16 and Aug. 18 for the second leg of his North American tour, and tickets can be found for under $100.

At the time of publication, tickets for his Aug. 16 show were selling for as low as $76 on secondary sites like StubHub, which was a massive turn for an artist whose arena tour tickets were selling for more than $5,000 on Ticketmaster’s controversial “dynamic pricing” system.

Along with Philly concert prices, I wrote about where fans can get tickets for Springsteen’s tour, which is set to begin Aug. 9 at Chicago’s Wrigley Field and wrap up Dec. 12 at San Francisco’s Chase Center. Read the full story here.

Your hot Philly summer

🎸 Summer rock out: Here’s a list of 24 summer music festivals throughout the region, all ranging from the bold and uniquely-niche.

🍨 Scoop of the town: What’s better than ice cream on a summer day? Our team rounded up some of the best spots for a scoop of gelato, ice cream sandwiches and other frozen goodies.

🏊 Pool rules: More than 60 public pools across Philly have been welcoming families who want to sit in the sun and take a dip. Here’s what to know before you go.

🌳 Your next read: To our readers who love the outdoors, and for the reluctant type with a fear of bugs (like me), check out the Inky’s new Outdoorsy newsletter that chronicles the best trails and hidden excursions out in the wild. Sign up here.

❓Pop quiz❓

Before Margot Robbie was cast as the iconic Barbie, who was slated to play the Mattel doll in the live action film?

A) Paris Hilton

B) Cameron Diaz

C) Amy Schumer

D) AnnaSophia Robb

To let me know which of the above is correct, write me back.

This week’s vibe: a pink, blockbuster kind of summer