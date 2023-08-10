Philly hip-hop turns 50 | Things to Do

Hey there,

The biggest news this week in Philly is that Made in America is not happening. The festival was abruptly canceled “due to severe circumstances” on Tuesday. I’m bummed! I’ve never been before, but I was looking forward to the lineup. We’ve heard speculation that low ticket sales, or potentially the recent lawsuits filed against Lizzo for sexual harassment (which she has denied), may have affected the annual fest. Here’s what we know, and don’t, so far.

This weekend, celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with a look back at Philly’s legacy, explore the random Gandhi museum in Atlantic City, find the best oysters in town, or walk around the trippy immersive art space at Otherworld Philadelphia.

One programming note: You’ll have to forgive me (again) for a wonky link in last week’s newsletter in my call out for your things to do recommendations. I absolutely want to hear from you! We’ve just had some technical difficulties, but this week we are good to go. What I’m looking for: What’s YOUR thing? Tell me your one rec for a fun activity or arts space or hidden gem in or around Philly. I plan to include it in a future edition of the newsletter!

📮 Send me 200 words on your thing, and be sure to include a photo!

— Rosa Cartagena (@_RosaCartagena, Email me at thingstodo@inquirer.com)

This week marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and my colleague Elizabeth Wellington published an amazing look at how central Philly has been to the legacy of the genre. In her words: “Hip-hop was born in New York, but grew up in Philly.” She interviewed icons of the Philly scene, from Lady B to DJ Jazzy Jeff, about how we got a reputation as “The City of the DJ.”

In honor of the milestone, check out two free events this weekend celebrating the most popular genre. For an old-school hip-hop vibe, head to Eakins Oval (in front of PMA) for “Hip Hop in the Park” from local Puerto Rican graffiti artist Christian “TAMEARTZ” Rodriguez. You’ll find graffiti, break dancing, and, of course, killer DJs in the one-day festival on Saturday, Aug. 12.

At Cherry Street Pier, see the “Hip Hop 50″ exhibit from Philly comic book illustrator Thomcat23, featuring works by sculptor/painter Acori Honzo, textile artist Ana Thorne, and others. The show runs through Aug. 26.

Your weekly social calendar

📮 It’s your last chance to vote for your favorite restaurants, dishes and more in our Readers’ Choice Awards!

👽 A new, weird, and wondrous art space: Otherworld Philadelphia is a massive, immersive venue with video games, wig monsters, skull art (from Northern Liberties artist Sue Moerder) and multiple rooms with more than six miles of LED lights. It’s also built to last, with a 10-year lease at an old Forman Mills outlet. My colleague Stephanie Farr reviewed the strange experience.

🌵 That girl is poison: A campy horror play called “Poison Garden” imagines a horticulturist’s murderous plot. It runs at Media Theatre through Aug. 13.

🛍️ Pop-up time: Philly Queer Flea market comes to Fishtown on Aug. 26, with vendors selling candles, art, jewelry, and more from local crafters.

🦪 Slurp it up: Looking for some fresh seafood in the city? We’ve got a roundup of the best oysters in Philly.

🏛 Stumbling on Gandhi in a strip mall: A free museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi welcomes Atlantic City visitors who might want a cultural experience beyond the beach.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Last chance to see the Chinese Lantern Festival, climb aboard a pop-up speakeasy on the Cruiser Olympia, or take the kids (and the adults) to see Encanto at Clark Park.

The thing of the week

Today, Inquirer pop music critic Dan DeLuca shared his recommendation for a fun thing to do tonight:

ReCollections: Val Shively - 50 Years of Collecting Records in Philadelphia

Screening of filmmaker Christopher Plant’s half-hour documentary about charismatic record collector Val Shively (pictured above), world renowned authority on vintage vocal group music and owner of R&B Records, the famously overstuffed store in Upper Darby that houses more than four million 45s. With a post-screening DJ set by Max Ochester of Brewerytown Beats. Free, 6-9 p.m., August 10 at Solar Myth, 1131 S. Broad St. Find out more on Eventbrite.

Your hot Philly summer

🎤 New tour alert: Travis Scott is scheduled to stop at the Wells Fargo Center for his Utopia tour, reportedly kicking off in September.

💘 Summer lovin’: If you’re on the Shore looking for a meet-cute, or already there with your special someone, my colleague Hira Qureshi has 11 unique date ideas for you, from feeding alpacas to stargazing.

🧋 Not a teenage wasteland: Amid growing concerns about the limited places where teens can hang in Philly, we rounded up fun things teens and kids can do around town.

🍗 Hot or not?: If you ever laughed at Idris Elba, Jennifer Lawrence, or any other celebrity crying through the Scoville scale in Hot Ones, this is for you. The show is delivering its hot wings in Philly.

🍩 Sweet treat: Doughnuts on the beach? Sign me up for Boston cream. We’ve got your picks for the best doughnuts on the Jersey Shore.

❓Pop quiz❓

Which one of these hip-hop legends is NOT from Philly?

A) Schoolly D

B) DJ Kool Herc

C) DJ Cash Money

D) The Fresh Prince

This week, I wrote this newsletter listening to Paramore, specifically “Ain’t It Fun,” because some days, no, it ain’t...but watching Steph Curry sing along with the band surprisingly was.