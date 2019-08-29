It’s quite an accomplishment to be both amiable and divisive, but Snarky Puppy has managed to pull off that paradox without even trying. The eclectic collective can be admired as a jazz gateway drug, easing listeners into the genre through their easily accessible blend of pop, funk, and world-music influences. But there are those who find their tunes go down a tad too easy — genial but generic fusion riffs sparking the meandering jams that thrill their ever-growing cult following. Devotees would insist that you have to see Snarky Puppy live to really get it; that opportunity arrives as they kick off the second leg of their “Immigrance” tour at the Fillmore. With Alina Engibaryan. — Shaun Brady