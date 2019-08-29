Labor Day weekend is upon us, which means it’s time for one last long Shore weekend before school kicks in, one last hurrah enjoying relatively empty Philly hotspots while everyone’s down the Shore, and another edition of Jay-Z’s star-powered music festival on the Ben Franklin Parkway.
Once you’re done enjoying Cardi B and Travis Scott, or after you’ve sprayed the sand off your ankles for good till next summer, don’t fret: There’s still plenty to enjoy come September. That includes speed dating at Thirsty Dice on Tuesday, the Vampire Weekend show at the Mann on Wednesday, and a runners club convergence at the Yards brewery on Thursday.
And if September means moving into a new place, we’ve got tips for how to furnish your pad on a budget. — Jenn Ladd (@jrladd, jladd@inquirer.com)
Forget rolling the dice on Tinder. Show up for face-to-face speed dating instead at Fairmount’s newest board game bar. Unplugged Dating takes over Thirsty Dice for a night of mingling over Jenga, Codenames, Patchwork, and other popular games. — Grace Dickinson
7 to 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Thirsty Dice, 1642 Fairmount Ave., $30, 215-765-2679, thirstydice.com
There’s no reward for a good run like a cold beer, and that’s what awaits a whole fleet of running clubs at the end of this event. Disparate clubs — Philadelphia Runner, Point Breeze Runners, Black Men Run, East Falls Flyers, Fishtown Beer Runners, and many more — will set out from a host of locations (16th and Sansom, 18th and Federal, the Art Museum Steps, City Hall’s courtyard, more), but all roads will lead to the Yards brewery. — Jenn Ladd
6:30 to 9 p.m., Thursday, various starting points, finish at Yards Brewing Co., 500 Spring Garden St., free, facebook.com/yardsbrew
Explore the Barnes’ expansive art collection and African-Caribbean culture this Sunday. Special programming is scheduled throughout the day, including a screening of video artist Bill Viola’s I Do Not Know What It Is I Am Like; workshops on making traditional dolls, small musical instruments, and tissue-paper collages; and live sax music. Show up early to get tickets; they start selling at 10 a.m. — G.D.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., free, 215-278-7000, barnesfoundation.org
Free admission for kids 12 and under — plus a celebration of 18th-century dog culture? Doesn’t get much better than that. The Museum of the American Revolution mines a “dog days of summer” theme with presentations on Revolutionary War pups, pet portraits, and more. As a bonus, kids will also get a free back-to-school packet with a pocket-size Declaration of Independence. — Lauren McCutcheon
Saturday through Monday, Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. Third St., free for ages 12 and under, $21 for adults, $13 for ages 13-17, 215-253-6731, amrevmuseum.org
Spend the holiday weekend relaxing with a glass of vino and live jazz at scenic Chaddsford Winery. Food trucks will keep you full as you sample their selection of dry reds and whites, sweet wines, and sangria. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs for lounging outside. — G.D.
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Chaddsford Winery, 632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, free (pay as you go food and wine), chaddsford.com
Isaiah Zagar’s mosaic murals are diverse in every way — visually, texturally, topically, geographically. The folks behind the city’s Zagarian epicenter, Philly Magic Gardens have teamed up with Morris Animal Refuge for a scavenger hunt from mural to mural. After meeting up at South Street’s mosaic maze, teams will fan out into the neighborhood to find depictions of animals embedded in artwork. Since all proceeds will benefit the rescue organization, they’re inviting you to bring your pup along, too, but only if they’re friendly. — J.L.
6 to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Philly Magic Gardens, 1020 South St., $5 suggested donation, phillymagicgardens.org
Celebrating its 48th year, the Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival continues the tradition of its venerable founders, Bill Monroe and Ralph Stanley, without strictly adhering to genre. Over the course of three days in Woodstown, N.J., (just over the Delaware Memorial Bridge), festivalgoers may hear old time New Orleans jazz, Irish folk, Appalachian music, and Southern gospel amid many shades of bluegrass. Ricky Skaggs (Friday’s headliner) had mainstream country hits in the ‘80s although he never abandoned his bluegrass roots. The Travelin’ McCourys, who cap Saturday, won a Grammy this year for their debut album, their first without patriarch Del McCoury, and it includes two Grateful Dead covers. Expect virtuoso performers who seek to preserve as well as expand traditions. — Steve Klinge
Noon to 11:15 p.m. Friday, 12:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 11:20 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, the Salem County Fairgrounds, Route 40, Woodstown, $125 for the weekend, $60 Friday and Saturday, $50 Sunday, with discounts for seniors, students, and children, 302-321-6466, delawarevalleybluegrass.org
It’s been a slow year for King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard: They’ve only released two studio albums. In 2017, the genre-hopping Australian psychedelic unit led by Stu Mackenzie put out five. This year’s entries — the band’s 14th and 15th overall since 2012 — are the boogie-rock platter Fishing for Fishies and ripping thrash-metal manifesto Infest the Rats‘ Nest, the latter of which is particularly fired up about the band’s favorite subject: humankind’s self-perpetuated doom due to the destruction of the environment. — Dan DeLuca
8:30 p.m., Friday, Franklin Music Hall, 421 N. Seventh St., $35-$38, 215-627-1332, bowerypresents.com
For 2019’s Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend’s first album in six years, singer-songwriter and Lemonade-era Beyoncé collaborator Ezra Koenig has made a mess of a double album, far beyond its start as a nerd-pop Graceland cover act. With a massive sonic spread (including jam band noise, outlaw country, samba, cinematic atmospheres) and contagiously melodic songs, Father of the Bride is the New York-based band’s White Album, collecting baroque patchiness and experimentation in one not-so-neat place. Opening for that sprawl will be no easy feat, but you can bet that Mississippi blues guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram will make it look like child’s play if his sultry debut album, Kingfish, is any indication. — A.D. Amorosi
7:30 p.m., Wednesday, the Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave., $25-$99.50, 215-546-7900, manncenter.org
It’s quite an accomplishment to be both amiable and divisive, but Snarky Puppy has managed to pull off that paradox without even trying. The eclectic collective can be admired as a jazz gateway drug, easing listeners into the genre through their easily accessible blend of pop, funk, and world-music influences. But there are those who find their tunes go down a tad too easy — genial but generic fusion riffs sparking the meandering jams that thrill their ever-growing cult following. Devotees would insist that you have to see Snarky Puppy live to really get it; that opportunity arrives as they kick off the second leg of their “Immigrance” tour at the Fillmore. With Alina Engibaryan. — Shaun Brady
8 p.m., Wednesday, the Fillmore, 29 E. Allen St., $37.50, 215-309-0150, thefillmorephilly.com
After taking 2018 off, ex-Philadelphia Eagle Connor Barwin’s concert for his Make the World Better foundation is back at the Dell Music Center in Strawberry Mansion, benefiting Philadelphia playgrounds and rec centers. Headliners are Baltimore synth-pop band Future Islands, featuring fabulous front man Samuel T. Herring, plus a strong bill with three locally connected acts on the undercard: Tim Showalter’s Strand of Oaks, Frances Quinlan-fronted Hop Along, and recent Philly transplant Karl Blau. — D.D.
7 p.m., Thursday, Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Dr., $20, 215-685-9560, thedellmusiccenter.com