August is upon us, and so is the next iteration of the city’s open-streets event, Philly Free Streets. Remember when the Pope visited in 2015 and they shut down large swaths of the city? The ensuing pedestrian and cyclist bliss — felt when one wasn’t in a crush of Pope peepers — led Philadelphia to establish this now-annual event, where the city clears cars off several miles of road for our enjoyment. This year, it’s four miles of North Broad, closed to traffic Saturday morning, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., from Arch Street to Butler Street (just north of Erie Avenue). Hop the BSL and enjoy yourself; here are some suggestions for just that.
Activity-fueled events like Free Streets aren’t just something the city is trying out; museums are, too. Reporter Bethany Ao dug into how cultural institutions are crafting “experiences” to appeal to younger audiences. Think pottery lessons, chocolate tastings, escape rooms, and lots of theme nights.
As always, there’s plenty more going on, including visits from Joan Jett and Heart, Queen + Adam Lambert, and Bootsy Collins. There’s also a couple festivals and some playfully macabre events set in cemeteries.
— Jenn Ladd (@jrladd, jladd@inquirer.com)
Whether you go for the all-afternoon live music, the vendors peddling everything from T-shirts to ceramics, or the various bar-run beer gardens, food trucks, and tents, you’re sure to mingle at Northern Liberties’ banner festival. It’s also a perfect opportunity to check out the new Piazza Pod Park. The 10-hour outdoor party raises money for the neighborhood’s business improvement district. — Grace Dickinson
Noon to 10 p.m., Sunday, Second Street between Germantown Avenue and Spring Garden Street, free, 2ndstfestival.org
Pick-your-own isn’t just for apple season. The summer bounty at Linvilla Orchards includes yellow peaches, white peaches, doughnut peaches, plums, pluots (a plum/apricot hybrid), berries, nectarines, corn, and more. But peaches are the star of this Sunday. While you’re there, hop on a hayride, go fishing, eat roasted corn, or watch a puppet show. — G.D.
8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, Linvilla Orchards, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, free, linvilla.com
Shop from 85 “dark” artists, like Witchy Washy Bath, Zombie Gentleman, and Magick Alchemy, at this macabre pop-up, set in West Philadelphia’s Mount Moriah Cemetery. Visitors will find everything from clothing to home decor and prints, as well as food trucks selling grilled cheese, doughnuts, and other treats. — G.D.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Mount Moriah Cemetery, 6201 Kingsessing Ave., $5 suggested donation, facebook.com/darksomecraftmkt
Rev up some excitement for one of Philly’s oddest car shows, featuring hearses, ambulances, flower cars, limousines, and other service vehicles. The 11th annual event will fittingly take place among the tombstones of Laurel Hill Cemetery. Besides the fleet of vehicles, visitors can enjoy live music, free hot dogs, and refreshments while supplies last. — G.D.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Laurel Hill Cemetery, 3822 Ridge Ave., free, 215-228-8200, thelaurelhillcemetery.org
In 2016, Mayor Jim Kenney launched a World Cup-style tournament designed to celebrate Philly’s diverse immigrant communities. Three years later, it has swelled from 32 to 52 teams and become an annual tradition. This year’s Unity Cup kicks off on Friday at the James Ramp Playground, in the Northeast, with an 8 p.m. match between “Jamaica” and “Italy.” Beforehand, soccer fans can catch an opening ceremony with the participating teams. Music, kids’ activities, and food vendors are all part of the evening, too. Teams will continue face off throughout August at four venues in the city; keep an eye out for the October championship. — G.D.
7 to 10 p.m., Friday, James Ramp Memorial Recreation Center, 3300 Solly Ave., free, facebook.com
Philly’s hundreds-strong jam session, GLBL VLLG, roves various venues, roping audience members into expressive group performances. It’s expanding its community-building endeavors with this first-ever event — an all-night festival exploring the many dimensions of wellness, from social to environmental and every aspect in between. Besides an 8 p.m. jam session, participants can enjoy arts and crafts activities, open-ended wellness discussions, DJ-spun music, and food from local vendors. — G.D.
3 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, One Art Community Center, 1431 52nd St., $35-$75, free for ages 6 and under, glblvllg.com/manifest
A double bill of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers who reigned in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart made Led Zeppelin-inspired arena rock with hits like “Barracuda” and “Crazy on You,” distinguished by Ann’s Robert Plant-esque ululations. Jett is the Runaways founder and “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” true believer whose status as a riot-grrl forerunner and feminist heroine is entertainingly explored in the Netflix doc Bad Reputation. Elle King opens. — Dan DeLuca
7 p.m., Friday, BB&T Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, $29.50-$250.25, 856-365-1300, livenation.com
Held every summer in Clark Park in West Philadelphia, Community Unity Fest is organized by jazz drummer Jason Faulkner and his mother, Carol Mitchell-Faulkner, in honor of two cousins who were victims of gun violence. This year’s is a doozy. The free afternoon event not only stars Faulkner’s boss, jazzman Branford Marsalis, but it will also be emceed by the one and only Bootsy Collins, bassist extraordinaire, who played crucial roles in shaping the sound of the bands of both George Clinton and James Brown. What’s Bootsy doin’? Whatever it is, it’s bound to be funky. — D.D.
1 p.m., Saturday, Clark Park, 43rd Street and Baltimore Avenue, free, facebook.com/CommunityMusicFestival
Sure, the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody struck cinematic gold to the tune of just under a billion dollars in the U.S. alone, not to mention a best actor Oscar win for Rami Malek, its Freddie Mercury. Bravo. This does not mean, however, that Queen’s current lead vocalist — one-time American Idol-er Adam Lambert — should keep apologizing for NOT being Freddie. Having toured with original guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor since 2011, Lambert has eight years’ worth of touring tenure and a high, clarion-clear vocal range of which to be proud. Sing that truth. — A.D. Amorosi
8 p.m., Saturday, Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., $79.50-$195, wellsfargocenterphilly.com
After 50-plus years, Philadelphia’s favorite Brit-imported, two-octave-pitched, pixieish, dolman-sleeved vocalist may finally be done with the date he walked in with — prog rock’s Yes — as well as any and all reunion permutations of Yes, such as last year’s Anderson/Rabin/Wakeman showcase. With that, Anderson is touring solo for his just-released, electro-jazzy 1000 Hands: Chapter One, which just happens to feature a slew of Yes men past (the late Chris Squire) and present. — A.D.A.
8 p.m., Saturday, Parx Casino, 2999 State Rd., $25-$65, 215-639-9000, parxcasino.com
Now is the time to say goodbye (for a while, at least) to Cayetana, the three-piece Philadelphia rock trio fronted by Augusta Koch that has released three EPs and two albums since 2012, the most recent of which was 2017’s tough-minded New Kind Of Normal. This week, the band is playing shows in New York, Boston, and Philadelphia that will be its last “for the foreseeable future,” with bassist Allegra Anka continuing her education, drummer Kelly Cohen going into the restaurant business, and Koch carrying on with the duo Gladie. Katie Ellen and Cave People open. — D.D.
8:30 p.m., Saturday, Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St., $15, 215-232-2100, utphilly.com
Saxophonist Kamasi Washington is slated to appear on Herbie Hancock’s long-rumored next album (as are Kendrick Lamar, Flying Lotus, and Thundercat), but the two aren’t expected to collaborate at Sunday’s show at the Met: They are co-headliners, with each leading his own band. The double bill makes sense regardless — both men relish pushing boundaries while still embracing jazz traditions. The 38-year-old Washington has brought new audiences to long-form jazz. His dense, cinematic compositions are uncompromising and ambitious (he followed 2015’s The Epic with 2018’s Heaven and Hell). Hancock has been genre-fluid throughout his long career, playing on classic jazz albums with Miles Davis; helping to create jazz-fusion with his band, the Headhunters; scoring R&B and pop hits such as “Cantaloupe Island” and “Rockit”; and winning an album of the year Grammy in 2007 for his tribute to Joni Mitchell. And, at age 79, he’s still looking forward and experimenting, as is Washington. — Steve Klinge
7:30 p.m., Sunday, the Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St., $29.50-$215, 215-309-0112, themetphilly.com
Listening to Eye Flys’ forthcoming debut, Context, is akin to lying on hot asphalt as a steamroller steers in your direction. The band is something of a local hard-core supergroup, with drummer Patrick Forrest and guitarist/vocalist Jake Smith of Philly’s Backslider joining forces with guitarist Spencer Hazard of Ocean City grindcore brutalists Full of Hell and bassist Kevin Bernsten of Baltimore’s Triac. The foursome combines the bludgeoning power of their other bands with the crushing implacability of sludge influences like the Melvins and Unsane. In the cozy confines of Kung Fu Necktie, the sound should take on a pile-driver intensity. With Fashion Week and Pinkwash — Shaun Brady
8 p.m., Monday, Kung Fu Necktie, 1250 N. Front St., $18-$20, 215-291-4919, kungfunecktie.com