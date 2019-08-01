Saxophonist Kamasi Washington is slated to appear on Herbie Hancock’s long-rumored next album (as are Kendrick Lamar, Flying Lotus, and Thundercat), but the two aren’t expected to collaborate at Sunday’s show at the Met: They are co-headliners, with each leading his own band. The double bill makes sense regardless — both men relish pushing boundaries while still embracing jazz traditions. The 38-year-old Washington has brought new audiences to long-form jazz. His dense, cinematic compositions are uncompromising and ambitious (he followed 2015’s The Epic with 2018’s Heaven and Hell). Hancock has been genre-fluid throughout his long career, playing on classic jazz albums with Miles Davis; helping to create jazz-fusion with his band, the Headhunters; scoring R&B and pop hits such as “Cantaloupe Island” and “Rockit”; and winning an album of the year Grammy in 2007 for his tribute to Joni Mitchell. And, at age 79, he’s still looking forward and experimenting, as is Washington. — Steve Klinge