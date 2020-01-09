Yola is a black British country soul singer from the west of England whose career has taken off since she found a home in the Americana community in Nashville in the last few years. Her full-length debut album, Walk Through Fire, was produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys and released on his Easy Eye Sound label. It makes a strong personal statement while evoking the vintage sound of classics of the genre like Dusty Springfield’s Dusty in Memphis, and earned Yola four nominations at this month’s Grammy Awards. Amythyst Kiah, who made a strong impression last year as part of the folk supergroup Songs of Our Native Daughters, is the opening act. — Dan DeLuca