We’re starting to get the hang of this new year. Here’s are the best ways to stay busy over the week ahead.
- We love food. Aside from our regular hunger for giant sandwiches, Center City Restaurant Week is starting (see below), as is Philly’s newest food TV show. So Grace Dickinson asked seven top chefs how they ever fit into their clothes, and they shared their recipes for workout success. (Their answers have a surprising amount of jujitsu.)
- We can be cool. We asked jazz great George Burton where the hep “young cats” of Philly jazz go to play these days. Want to hear more jazz? Burton, who’s bringing his new album to town this week, is a good place to start: his tunes combine jazz with influences of hip hop, indie rock and electronic music.
- Need a bit of cheering up? If you need to get out of the winter doldrums, allow us to humbly suggest these day-brightening art exhibits, or this new Tony-winning smash-hit feel-good show.
— Megan Griffith-Greene (@griffithgreene, mgriffith-greene@inquirer.com)
Make room in your schedule — and your belly. The next edition of Center City Restaurant week has arrived, bringing three-course meal deals to 100-plus participating restaurants. Prix fixe menus are available for dinner for $35 at hot spots like Abe Fisher, Forsythia, Oloroso, and more. Some places will offer $25 three-course lunch menus, too. Reservations are highly encouraged. — Grace Dickinson
Jan. 12-24, locations across Center City, $25-$35 (alcohol, tax, and gratuity not included), centercityphila.org
Flamenco is expressive, dramatic, and powerful. Soledad Barrio has won awards in 15 countries for her take on the form; now she and her group, Noche Flamenca, bring Entre Tu y Yo (Between You and Me) to Philly. The celebrated flamenco performers will showcase a series of solo, duet and ensemble dances that embody love, passion, jealousy, and death. — M.G.G.
Jan. 15-Feb. 2, Plays and Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey Place, $22-$53, 215-735-0630, playsandplayers.org
Don’t wait until spring to give your home a little face-lift. Back for its 39th year, the Philly Home Show brings nearly 250 home exhibitors and design experts to the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Show up to get professional advice on topics ranging from landscaping to furniture to construction and architectural projects. A variety of make-and-take stations and workshops will be available, too, including one this Saturday with DIY Network and HGTV host Jeff Devlin. — G.D.
Jan. 10-12 (and Jan. 17-19), Pennsylvania Convention Center, Exhibit Hall F, 1101 Arch St., $13 for adults at the door ($10 online), $3 for children ages 6-12, free for children ages 5 and under, 888-604-6368, phillyhomeshow.com
Settle in for a free performance of one of William Shakespeare’s most prominent tales, unraveling the story of Prince Hamlet on his quest to find revenge for death of his father, the King of Denmark. To secure a seat, register for tickets online. — G.D.
Through Jan. 19, Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., free with online registration, 215-413-8655, phillyseaport.org
Turn a wintry afternoon from gray to green at this Pennsylvania Horticultural Society event. Plant enthusiasts citywide will meet to swap cuttings, seeds, and full-size plants, along with books, tools, containers, and other gardening items. Participants will also find local vendors from which to shop and wellness demonstrations designed to inspire a healthy and happy winter. — G.D.
1 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, PHS Town Hall, 100 N. 20th St., 1st Fl., free, 215-988-8883, phsonline.org
Thousands of pet lovers gather every year for The Philadelphia Pet Expo, a three-day event featuring adoptable friends, animal demonstrations, and a pet supply and rescue exhibitor area. Live cats, dogs, bunnies, reptiles, and guinea pigs are all part of festivities, as is entertainment like the Flyball tournament, pitting pups in a race-meets-obstacle course. amy. — G.D.
Jan. 10-12, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, $13 for adults ($11 online), $6 for children ($5 online), $20 for adult weekend pass, $8 for child weekend pass, 631-423-0620, familypetshows.com
Have a sip of more than 50 beers, from breweries like Dogfish Head, Goose Island, Lagunitas, Bell’s, and more, at this all-afternoon suds fest. A DJ will spin Motown, funk, and soul tunes to get the party going, and variety of small bites will be available, too. — G.D.
12:30 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave., $39 ($15 for designated driver), 610-649-8389, ardmoremusic.com
Dubbed the Match of the Century, the 1972 World Chess Championship comes to life in this theatrical production featuring music by ABBA members Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson and lyrics by Tim Rice (lyricist of Jesus Christ Superstar, Lion King, Evita, and Aida). Set during the height of the Cold War, the musical captures how chess becomes much more than a table game when fueled by the threats and propaganda of nations at war. — G.D.
Through Jan. 19, 11th Hour Theatre Company, 2329 S. 3rd St., $15-$32, 267-987-9865, 11thhourtheatrecompany.org
Yola is a black British country soul singer from the west of England whose career has taken off since she found a home in the Americana community in Nashville in the last few years. Her full-length debut album, Walk Through Fire, was produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys and released on his Easy Eye Sound label. It makes a strong personal statement while evoking the vintage sound of classics of the genre like Dusty Springfield’s Dusty in Memphis, and earned Yola four nominations at this month’s Grammy Awards. Amythyst Kiah, who made a strong impression last year as part of the folk supergroup Songs of Our Native Daughters, is the opening act. — Dan DeLuca
8 p.m. Saturday, World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., $20-$22, 215-222-1400, wordcafelive.com
JD Souther has toured for decades, but he’s still thought of primarily as a songwriter. The 74-year-old Souther penned or cowrote some iconic folk-pop songs of the ’70s and ’80s, including “Her Town Too,” with James Taylor; “Faithless Love” with former beau Linda Ronstadt, and Eagles hits including “Best of My Love,” “Heartache Tonight,” and “New Kid in Town.” (Souther also had a big radio hit of his own: 1979’s Roy Orbison-influenced “You’re Only Lonely.”) In the five decades since his first solo album, Souther’s had a durable, if uneven, music career, and some notable acting stints (including playing Zen-like record producer Watty White on “Nashville”). On stage, he’s an affable, easygoing performer, and can be counted on for colorful anecdotes, too. — Nicole Pensiero
8 p.m. Saturday, Sellersville Theater, 24 W. Temple Ave., Sellersville, $35-$49.50, 215-257-5808, www.st94.com
Comedian/actor Nick Thune and brooding singer-songwriter Damien Jurado are an unlikely pair. Thune’s stand-up routines sometimes touch on music and both men are originally from the Seattle area, but Jurado’s literate, folk-based songs are deeply emotional and somber and the glimpses of humor on his 14 albums are rare. The two men bonded at a memorial for their mutual friend, the late producer Richard Swift. Wednesday’s World Cafe Live show is the first of their “Sad Music, Sad Comedy” tour, so it’s hard to know what to expect, but the juxtaposition is intriguing. — Steve Klinge
7 p.m. Wednesday, World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., $25-$27, 215-222-1400, worldcafelive.com
The Light of Day Foundation celebrates its twentieth year of combating Parkinson’s disease with one of its signature concert events on Saturday at the City Winery, in addition to events in its Asbury Park home base (where Springsteen likes to drop in), New York City, and elsewhere. The roster here features a bunch of veteran roots-rocking dudes: the venerable Willie Nile (who has participated in Light of Day benefits shows from their inception) headlines, plus James Maddock, Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers, the Weeklings, and Joe D’Urso and Stone Caravan. It’ll be a night of convivial, energetic rock-and-roll in an intimate setting. — S.K.
7 p.m. Saturday, City Winery, 990 Filbert St., $25-$50, 267-479-7373, citywinery.com/philadephia