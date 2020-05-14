The Amtrak engineer who operated a train that derailed in 2015 in Philadelphia, killing eight, can be tried criminally for the deaths and injuries, a Pennsylvania Superior Court judge said Thursday.
The decision came just days after the May 12 derailment’s five-year anniversary. The case against Bostian had been dismissed last July, but Superior Court Judge Victor Stabile ruled that the dismissal was based on fact-finding that should happen in a trial.
Bostian accelerated Train 188 to 106 mph, more than twice the posted speed limit, as he approached a bend in the tracks shortly after stopping at 30th Street Station in the 2015 disaster. The speed derailed the train in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood and, along with the deaths, caused more than 150 injuries. The state Attorney General’s Office has pursued 216 counts of reckless endangerment, one count of causing a catastrophe, and eight counts of involuntary manslaughter against Bostian.
Common Pleas Court Judge Barbara McDermott decided in July that the crash did not rise to criminal recklessness. She considered the defense argument that Bostian had become confused about where he was and accelerated without realizing a curve was ahead of him. Stabile, though, said that was a fact that should be evaluated in a trial, not by a judge in a pretrial hearing. McDermott’s role was only to determine whether the state presented enough evidence to warrant a criminal trial, and prosecutors met that burden, he ruled.
He noted in his ruling that there was evidence Bostian knew exactly where he was on the tracks immediately following the derailment but later at the hospital asked if he was in New York. The relevance of the evidence needs to be determined in a trial, he said.
Bostian’s attorney, Brian McMonagle, did not return a call for comment.
A federal investigation concluded that Bostian had no alcohol or drugs in his system and was not using his cellphone at the time of the derailment. Bostian told investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board that he couldn’t remember why he didn’t slow the train as it approached the curve.
The case against Bostian has seen a series of reversals of prosecutors’ or judges’ decisions that the engineer should not be held criminally culpable for what happened that night.