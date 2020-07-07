View this post on Instagram

Wolf Cycles is rumored to have opened in 1932. The longest still running bike shop in Philadelphia. We bought the shop from the second owners in 2011. We questioned the idea of taking on a failing bike shop but we were so moved by the history in the community and wanted to see it thrive again. The last 9 years there have not been easy but we were encouraged by the fact that almost every week some or multiple customers were moved to tell us about how they bought their first bike there or something similar. The community was thankful to have had the Wolf Cycles landmark survive through so many generations in West Philadelphia. Last night we were looted and completely cleaned out. We are pretty devastated and not sure what is next. Everyone please be safe out there and consider what will be left in your community later. #blacklivesmatter #philadelphialooting #localbikeshop #sebikes