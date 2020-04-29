Work at more than 70 PennDot road projects across the Philadelphia area can pick up again starting Friday.
“Everyone’s thrilled to get back to work, and obviously adhering to all the guidelines, but just happy to continue what they’re supposed to be doing,” PennDot spokesperson Brad Rudolph said.
In March, state construction projects across the five-county region were put on hold because of the coronavirus. More than 30 had been cleared to restart in April, then the latest wave of 70 after Gov. Tom Wolf’s announced plan to resume construction on May 1.
PennDot has worked with the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and the Federal Highway Administration to develop a COVID-19 safety plan that provides guidelines on cleanliness, facial masks, social distancing, and more, Rudolph said. Contractors must meet requirements before resuming work.
PennDot paused construction projects in mid-March, but later continued work on 61 emergency and critical highway and bridge projects. Nine of those were in the Philly region, stretching from U.S. 1 reconstruction in Bucks County to Schuylkill Expressway viaduct rehabilitation in Philadelphia.
Last week, the Wolf administration announced that construction would resume, acknowledging "that the construction industry is vital to Pennsylvania’s economy.”
Though the projects are cleared to resume after Friday, most won’t start up immediately. Contractors are more likely to mobilize in the next couple of weeks after working with project managers and submitting proper protocols, Rudolph said.
“We want them to get working as quickly as possible," he said, “and actually take advantage of the lower volumes we’re seeing on the roadways.”
Among the bigger efforts to resume are a $55.6 million widening and reconstruction of U.S. 202, and a $17.9 million project to rehabilitate pavement and repair structures along U.S. 422, both in Montgomery County, as well as a $79.7 million reconstruction project, part of I-95 in Philadelphia.
The H&K Group, Inc., based in Montgomery County, is the prime contractor on six active PennDot projects in the region.
Stephen Nelson, a vice president, said “we’re very happy” to be able to resume work.
“A long time coming,” he said.