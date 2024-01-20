Delays and cancellations are still present at Philadelphia Airport, but it’s not as bad as Friday

Count your blessings travelers, this wintery weekend comes with far fewer service interruptions for Philadelphia International Airport than Friday.

By early Saturday afternoon, PHL recorded 93 delays on flights into and out of the city, and only two flights with Philadelphia as the arrival destination had been canceled, according to airport spokesperson Heather Redfern.

That was in stark contrast to Friday’s traveling panorama, when — as the city grappled with up to 6 inches of snow, 491 flights were delayed and 51 canceled.

As temperatures are expected to drop through the weekend, travelers can anticipate hiccups that could involve travel operations taking “a day or two to get back on track,” Redfern said.

Why are PHL flights delayed or canceled?

The airport itself doesn’t cancel or delay flights. That decision is weather-dependent and at the discretion of the airlines.

“Even if the weather in Philadelphia is clear, weather in other places can impact flights at PHL,” Redfern said. “If crews and equipment can’t get to PHL, they won’t be here to go out for another flight. If major airports like Dallas, Atlanta, Denver, and Chicago experience a weather event, it could impact flights at PHL,” she added.

Things such as the deicing procedure can take about 10 additional minutes, adding extra time to departures.

Should I arrive earlier for a flight during a winter storm?

The guidance is to arrive at least two hours before a domestic flight. But, during inclement weather, Redfern recommends allowing extra time for getting to the airport in the event of road closures, slippery conditions, or SEPTA delays.

Redfern, however, recommends travelers stay in touch with their airline. “It’s the best possible thing a passenger can do, email, text alerts, and apps [...] That is where the most up-to-date flight information is going to come from, as well as what to do in the event of a flight cancellation.”

As for conditions on SEPTA’s bus, Regional Rail and trolley systems, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said the public transit system has been running normally Saturday with “some minor detours but no significant issues due to the weather.”

Staff writer Maddie Hanna contributed to this article.