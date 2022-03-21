After more than two years of construction, the Chestnut Street Bridge over the Schuylkill reopened to traffic on Saturday night.

The 62-year-old bridge has been closed to vehicles since August 2019 so PennDOT workers could repair and repaint its steel superstructure and replace the deck. There are also some upgrades, including wider sidewalks and a dedicated bicycle lane that extends along Chestnut Street between 34th Street and 22nd Street.

At the time it was closed, about 18,700 cars a day crossed the Chestnut Street bridge, which was built in 1957. There are some minor improvements that remain unfinished, so the bridge’s sidewalks and bicycle lanes may be impacted by short-term closures over the next few months.

» READ MORE: Hundreds of Philly-area bridges are slowly deteriorating. Should travelers be worried?

The work was part of a $105.1 million project that began in August 2017 that included repairs to eight other nearby structures on both sides of the river, according to PennDOT.

The stone arches on the bridge that carries traffic over the CSX Railroad and over 24th Street on the east side of the Schuylkill River are still being rehabilitated, so 24th Street will remain closed at Chestnut Street until work is completed in early summer, PennDOT said.