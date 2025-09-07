SEPTA’s Chestnut Hill East Line is back! (Sort of.)

After three long months of inactivity due to repairs, SEPTA’s Chestnut Hill East line will grace the rails again, but service will be limited.

Come 5 a.m. Monday, the 18-mile route will service train riders between Wayne Junction and Center City, leaving would-be passengers at the 10 other stops still without a fully operating line through at least Sept. 13.

The good news? Shuttle trains will run between the Chestnut Hill East and Wayne Junction stations, in both directions, during this limited-service period.

Shuttles are scheduled every hour Monday through Friday, and every two hours on Saturday, Sept. 13. Beware! Due to lot construction, parking at Chestnut Hill East Station will be limited to 10 spaces (including one ADA spot) during this time.

The service suspension on the Chestnut Hill East line came long before systemwide SEPTA cuts went into effect on Aug. 24 as the transportation agency faces a $213 million operating deficit for the 2026 fiscal year, and transportation funding remains mired in a state budget impasse. The legislature has failed to reach an agreement on a budget that was due July 1.

In June, SEPTA announced the line would shut down temporarily for maintenance on five bridges in need of repair. The line was scheduled to reopen on Sept. 2; but SEPTA pushed the deadline to Sept. 7, citing construction delays.

For riders who wish to wait until the line is fully back in service, the Route 23 bus is an alternative, as well as the Chestnut Hill West Regional Rail line. That line will remain operational now that a judge has ordered that the August service cuts be reversed and no new ones implemented.