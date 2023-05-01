Cars will now be ticketed for parking on street sweeping routes and in bike lanes

Starting today, drivers who park in bike lanes or along active street sweeping routes in parts of Philadelphia will be more likely to get a ticket thanks to a pair of efforts from the Philadelphia Parking Authority and the Streets Department.

Last month, the Streets Department started the third phase of its street sweeping program in 14 additional areas of the city, including parts of Frankford, Germantown, Point Breeze, Strawberry mansion, and others.

The PPA previously issued warnings to vehicles parked on the streets in those areas during specified street cleaning times. But today, the agency will begin handing out tickets instead.

Parking is restricted during cleaning times on both sides of the street because the cleaning is more effective when the brooms on the machines are can reach both curb lines.

“We want to provide the designated areas with a thorough cleaning,” Streets Department commissioner Carlton Williams said. “A full-detailed cleaning cannot be completed if the brooms must maneuver in between vehicles.”

Drivers will be able to track street cleaning progress online at StreetSmartPHL, a web-based map that shows when cleaning has been completed. Fines for blocking a street sweeping route are $31, The Inquirer previously reported.

The areas now affected by street sweeping enforcement are:

Frankford: Bridge St. to Adams Ave. from Griscom St. to Torresdale Ave. Germantown: Berkley St. to Chelten Ave. from Pulaski Ave. to Wakefield St. Kensington: 2nd St. to Kensington Ave. from Tioga St. to Lehigh Ave. Logan: Godfrey St. to Roosevelt Blvd. from Broad St. to 5th Sts. Nicetown: Broad St. to Clarissa St. from Hunting Park Ave. to Windrim Ave. North Central: Broad St. to 22nd from Glenwood Ave. to Diamond St. Paschall: 58th St. to 70th from Greenway Ave. to Dicks St. Point Breeze: Christian St. to McKean St. from Broad St. to 24th St. Port Richmond: Kensington Ave. to Aramingo Ave. from Tioga St. to Lehigh Ave. South Philly: McKean St. to Oregon Ave. from 4th St. to 8th St. Southwest: Woodland Ave. to Kingsessing Ave. from 49th St. to Cemetery Ave. Strawberry Mansion: Diamond St. to Lehigh Ave. from Sedgley St. to 33rd West Fairhill: 5th St. to 13th St. from Glenwood Ave. to Susquehanna Ave. West Philly: Parkside Ave. to Spring Garden St. from 52nd St. to 40th St.

Bike lane enforcement

The PPA will also begin ticketing motorists who park in bike lanes starting Monday, with the rollout of its Bicycle Lane Enforcement Unit. As part of that effort, eight enforcement officers will patrol bike lanes in Center City, University City and South Philadelphia, officials said.

Parking in a bike lane could result in a $76 fine in Center City and University City, and $51 in other areas.

While it’s always been illegal to park in or block a bike lane, and the PPA has given tickets for doing so in the past, the agency did not have a dedicated program. Since 2014, the PPA has issued more than 25,000 tickets for bike lane safety violations. And since 2011, 45 bicyclists have been killed in Philadelphia, and 135 have been injured, the PPA said.

“The staggering number of violations clearly demonstrates the need for a focused enforcement unit to concentrate solely on bike lanes in Center City, University City, and South Philadelphia,” PPA executive director Rich Lazer said.