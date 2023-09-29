SEPTA riders can use credit cards and payment apps starting today

For the first time, some SEPTA riders tapped credit or debit cards and flashed smartphone wallets to pay for trips.

On Friday, the transit agency launched the long-awaited and highly anticipated technology on buses, trolleys, the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines, and the Norristown High Speed Line. Regional Rail may get the upgrade in 2024.

“It’s been a smooth rollout, with no problems that we’re aware of,” SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said. About 600 people had used the contactless payment option by 9 a.m., he said, “and we hope more people check it out over the weekend.”

» READ MORE: SEPTA is changing its bus routes. See how the plan could change your ride.

Advertisement

If riders do encounter a problem, SEPTA encourages them to contact customer service, Busch said.

SEPTA customers who use the new payment options will be charged $2 per one-way trip and get two free transfers, the same terms that apply to Key Card holders. Fares are $2.50 for cash and paper Quick Tickets. Unlike with the fare cards, no preregistration is required to use credit cards, debit cards, or smartphone apps such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Officials are warning people to avoid “card clash,” a situation in which the wrong card may be charged at the turnstile or farebox through a wallet or bag. It’s best for a rider to take out the card or phone they want to use before tapping in, Busch said.