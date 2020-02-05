SEPTA’s focus is still on “state of good repair” improvements as it develops a FY2021 capital budget, projected around $700 million and to be voted on in May, with more money needed to turn much-anticipated projects like trolley modernization and the King of Prussia rail extension into realities. The threat of losing a major source of transit funding funneled through the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission in 2022 has sent officials looking for solutions.