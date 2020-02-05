This is a developing story. Check back for details.
An empty seat on SEPTA’s board representing Philadelphia may soon be filled.
Mayor Jim Kenney will appoint Deborah Mahler, deputy mayor for intergovernmental affairs, to the vacant role on the governing board of one of the nation’s largest transit agencies, city spokesperson Kelly Cofrancisco said.
On Thursday, she said, Kenney will send his choice for the unpaid position to City Council for confirmation.
SEPTA’s board, made up of two representatives each from the surrounding five counties serving five-year terms, plus four appointees from the legislature and a pick from the governor, has been short a Philadelphia representative following the resignation in July of Beverly Coleman, former assistant vice president for community relations at Temple University.
Before being named to the key post in City Hall, Mahler was Kenney’s longtime chief aide while serving on Council, and is someone who has “always been by [Kenney’s] side,” he’s previously said.
Mike Carroll, the city’s deputy managing director for the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability, appointed in 2017, is currently Philadelphia’s lone steward. Coleman, who did not wish to comment, was reappointed in 2016.
“Because Mike Carroll is so closely involved in SEPTA operations and governance, the mayor did not feel compelled to hastily fill the open seat,” Cofrancisco said in an email concerning the appointment’s timeline.
While it may not hold direct power over daily administration, the board is influential in decision and policy making for the $2 billion agency, with many upcoming issues to watch for, including fare hikes and transfer fees, a funding debate, and further plans for a bus redesign that calls for a close working relationship between the city and SEPTA.
Funding is “front and center” at the moment, said Matthew Mitchell, vice president and commuter rail chairman of the Delaware Valley Association of Rail Passengers.
SEPTA’s focus is still on “state of good repair” improvements as it develops a FY2021 capital budget, projected around $700 million and to be voted on in May, with more money needed to turn much-anticipated projects like trolley modernization and the King of Prussia rail extension into realities. The threat of losing a major source of transit funding funneled through the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission in 2022 has sent officials looking for solutions.
“What is going to be needed at that point is for all of the constituency — city, county, riders, workers, business — to all be pulling together to stress the importance of the system to the economy of the Philadelphia area, and to the economy of the state as a whole,” Mitchell said.
The Philadelphia seat sat empty as SEPTA’s board poises for a shift to Democrats’ control for first time in its history following a blue wave that descended onto Philadelphia’s suburbs in November. The election helped to renew conversation surrounding the board’s makeup and tensions between urban and suburban interests.
“There are very few issues on which the board is divided, let alone divided to the point where one vote or two votes is going to swing a difference," Mitchell said.
Because of population figures, city representatives do hold a veto power that can be overridden only by a three-fourths membership of the board, as exercised in 2004 over fare increases.
“While the city board members can delay an action, they can’t halt it,” Mitchell said. “The number of times that I can recall that veto being used is probably less than five.”
Mitchell highlighted the board’s role as a check — they’re the ones who should be asking the tough questions — with a successor needing clarity on a bigger picture: “What the city needs is somebody who can articulate the interests of the city as a whole, and who understands both the political, financial and technical aspects of a big and complicated transportation company.”