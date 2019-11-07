City government has been increasingly engaged with SEPTA in recent years. Efforts to reduce congestion and increase transportation access for people in the city’s poorer neighborhoods have required greater cooperation between city government and the transit agency, and the two have not always seen eye to eye. The city was the driving force in initiating a review of SEPTA’s bus service, which has been bleeding riders and is due for a shakeup in the next two years. Most recently, the city has pushed for SEPTA to eliminate transfer fees for riders switching from one mode of travel.