SEPTA has had 365 confirmed employee COVID-19 cases, though nearly 290 have returned to work. Eight employees across the authority have died as a result of COVID-19 complications, including Mbassa Bessike, Ted Nixon, Phil Williams, Michael Holt, Michael Hill, Yolanda Woodberry, Steve McFadden, and Terrance Burton. All were veterans of the authority, with their years of service ranging from 17 to more than 30 years in positions that included mechanic, bus operator, fueler, and Regional Rail conductor.