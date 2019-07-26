SEPTA uses 380,000 megawatt hours a year of electricity for its facilities and the operation of rail and some bus services. Its primary source is Peco, powered by coal, nuclear, and natural gas. SEPTA would like to convert 80 percent of its power to renewable sources by 2050, but that is a target, not a mandate, Johanson said. The transit agency has a policy of embracing green alternatives only when they are the same cost as or cheaper than its current power consumption.