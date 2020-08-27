Personal information pertaining to SEPTA’s roughly 9,300 employees might have been compromised during a malware attack that’s hindered the authority for nearly three weeks.
“Unauthorized individuals may have accessed” files containing employee names, Social Security numbers, addresses, benefits enrollment information, salary or hourly rate, as well as bank account and routing numbers, SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards told employees in an email Thursday morning, which was shared with The Inquirer.
“SEPTA prioritizes the protection of the personal information of our employees,” Richards said in the message. “While we are still in the process of confirming the full extent of the data that may have been impacted, SEPTA is providing you with resources as quickly as possible so that you may protect your personal information for actual or attempted use.”
The authority was quick to reassure customers that SEPTA Key accounts were not impacted.
A malware attack forced SEPTA to shut down its ability to share real-time information with riders on Aug. 10 to prevent the virus from spreading. Those features, including the SEPTA app’s “Next-to-Arrive” feature and platform announcements, returned Monday afternoon.
But there isn’t a timeline on restoration elsewhere within the network. SEPTA employees worked without email for about a week, and a lack of access to servers and programs has continued to make their jobs more difficult.
The authority has brought in the FBI and outside information technology experts to assist on the investigation.
SEPTA is offering a year of free credit monitoring to workers through Kroll, a cyber security consultant. It’s also set up a call center dedicated to answering employee questions about the attack. Costs of both measures are covered by SEPTA’s cyber insurance, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said. Letters were also mailed to employees Wednesday.
The authority is encouraging employees to sign up for the credit monitoring for “peace of mind,” Busch said. It’s not clear how long information had been exposed.
Some of SEPTA’s supervisory, administrative, and management — or SAM employees — expressed frustration to The Inquirer over a lack of communication from the authority on the attack. Employees had been left wondering basic questions such as whether their information was at risk while balancing the many hardships SEPTA faces from the pandemic. Morale at the headquarters is low and wavering, employees said. About 2,000 of SEPTA’s workers are SAM employees.
The authority is encouraging employees to monitor financial statements and contact their banks if they spot any suspicious activity, Richards told employees in the email sent Thursday.
“We weren’t in a position to say it two weeks ago,” Busch said. “It would have been alarming for employees to hear then, I’m sure, as it may be now. But it’s a process that we had to work through, and get things into place. This came to light as we went through further investigation of what happened.”