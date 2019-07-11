Bus ridership in the Philadelphia region has dropped for four straight years, and city officials have pushed for SEPTA to take a new look at how to provide bus service that’s faster, more reliable, and more efficient. In some cases, that could mean new routes or fewer stops on existing routes. Other solutions deal with how service is provided or charged, with recent discussions focusing on the need to eliminate transfer fees. Before change comes, though, officials want a bus system that’s easy to interpret.