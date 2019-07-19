Have you checked the expiration date on your SEPTA Key Card yet? The end is near for about 40,000 riders whose cards are set to expire July 31. Riders will have to purchase a new card and transfer funds and unused one-day passes, which can be done at a handful of locations or via phone at 855-567-3782. Your old card must be registered on SEPTA’s website, and the fee for a new card will be applied toward transit fare once registered.