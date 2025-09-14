As SEPTA restores bus and rail service, here’s what you need to know

SEPTA’s funding woes aren’t over, but as of Sunday the transit agency is restoring most of the deep cuts it began implementing last month.

State lawmakers still have not passed a budget, and the complex reasons behind the transit agency’s $213 million shortfall remain unaddressed.

But earlier this month, a Philadelphia judge ruled that SEPTA must reverse all cuts to its services. SEPTA sought stopgap funding, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation approved $394 million for the transit agency.

That is enough to run the city’s 1,400 buses, and pay its 9,000 employees, for two years, SEPTA says. With things sort of back to normal, here’s what to expect when you post up at your bus stop or train station.

Most services restored

On Aug. 24, SEPTA cut 32 bus routes, shortened 16 others, and reduced the number of buses on the remaining routes. As of Sunday, your favorite bus route should be back in action, per SEPTA.

Delaware County

Bus routes and trolley lines for Delaware County will return to normal service Monday morning. These vehicles are run by a different union, which had a slightly different timeline, SEPTA said.

Fare warning

Starting Sunday, SEPTA has initiated a 21.5% fare increase across all services. Bus or Metro rail trips that used to cost $2.50 are now $2.90. A monthly TransPass is up to $116. Regional Rail TrailPasses have increased by the same percentage, with its most inclusive “Anywhere” packages going up to $255 per month. Here is the full list of fare increases.

Green, not red, schedules

When the route cuts were imminent, SEPTA printed out a bunch of schedules that have a red horizontal alert at the top reading: “This schedule reflects major service cuts made necessary due to lack of funding.”

These schedules are no longer correct. Look instead for the schedules with a green horizontal field near the top. Online schedules are here.

Not a permanent fix

SEPTA spokesperson Kelly Greene said Thursday that the “one-time” influx of cash will not resolve the transit agency’s problems without further action. “This isn’t the solution we were hoping for and this is not a permanent fix,” Greene said. “We need a legislative solution.”

