The solution will likely include less automation in the station announcements, SEPTA officials said, and more live dispatches. The app, web site, and other message boards would likely be less automated too. They could display more updates produced by a human being, similar to SEPTA’s Twitter feed @SEPTA_SOCIAL, or direct riders to a more reliable source of information. The app’s reliance on automated data resulted in a list of trains all identified as 99 minutes late, which on Wednesday turned out to be a meaningless piece of information.