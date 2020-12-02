But this year was different. Health officials pleaded with Americans not to travel during Thanksgiving to keep COVID-19 cases from spreading, and many complied. More than 80% of Pennsylvanians said they would stay home for Thanksgiving, 40% doing so because of COVID-19, according to a AAA survey released before the holiday. Traffic volumes along the Pennsylvania Turnpike were down an average of about 33% between Wednesday and Saturday compared with 2019, according to the Turnpike.