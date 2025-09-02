A new week brings more uncertainty about possible SEPTA service cuts and fare hikes for commuters. Here’s what we know.

A new week for thousands of commuters who rely on SEPTA to get to work and school brings another round of uncertainty about possible service cuts and fare hikes.

For now, those changes have been put on hold after a Philadelphia judge told the transit agency “everything must stop.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, SEPTA has told riders to hold off on purchasing monthly and weekly passes for September while the agency works to comply with the court order.

An ongoing battle in Harrisburg over funding has led SEPTA to enact major service cuts, eliminating and shortening bus routes, with more cuts possible. The transit agency has a $213 million operating deficit for the 2026 fiscal year, which began July 1.

It is unclear what will happen as the crisis plays out in court and elsewhere and what possible developments will impact commuters.

Here’s what to know:

Some service cuts and fare hikes on hold

A temporary order by Common Pleas Court Judge Sierra Thomas-Street on Friday halted scheduled fare increases and service cuts to Regional Rail. An average 21.5% fare increase was to take effect Monday.

Commuters can purchase September weekly and monthly passes at pre-fare increase prices, SEPTA announced Sunday.

The judge’s order also means that midday service on all Regional Rail lines, which was to have been trimmed starting Tuesday, will not be reduced for now. SEPTA said service on Tuesday will follow the same schedules that were in effect last week.

The service cuts already made to some bus, trolley, and subway lines remain in place, pending a court hearing on Thursday. SEPTA has warned that commuters should expect overcrowding on buses and also bypassed stops.

Beginning Tuesday, SEPTA will restore service to some bus and trolley routes in areas where Philly school students were most impacted by the cutbacks, which started on the first day of school. The city agreed to release previously allocated city funding to restore the service, expected to cost $1 million a month.

Back in court

Thomas-Street will hold a hearing on Thursday to consider an injunction request to make the order permanent and expand it to include reversing cuts already in place.

In a lawsuit filed last week on behalf of a consumer advocate and two riders, attorney George Bochetto contended the transit agency’s actions violated the state Constitution and would disproportionately impact marginalized groups.

Commuting nightmare for Eagles fans?

The service cuts could mean a traffic nightmare for thousands of fans going to Lincoln Financial Field for the Eagles’ season-opening game Thursday, at 8:20 p.m. against the Dallas Cowboys.

As part of its service reductions, SEPTA has said it will no longer run extra express trains to accommodate crowds on game days.

The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission has estimated that the transit cuts could mean clogged highways and longer commutes to and from the stadium.

» READ MORE: FDR Park will be paid parking only for Eagles home games

A rally and tailgate by transit advocates has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the sports stadium complex to demand that state lawmakers restore the express service and fully fund the transit agency.

Organizers say 30,000 Eagles fans use SEPTA to travel to the stadium. The rally is planned for near the Broad Street Line’s NRG Station at Broad Street and and Pattison Avenue.