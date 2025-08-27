Lawsuit calls for SEPTA cuts to be reversed for harming low-income Philadelphians

Consumer advocates and two SEPTA riders sued the transit agency on Wednesday seeking to stop service reductions, arguing that the cuts unlawfully place a greater burden on people of color and low-income communities.

Philadelphia lawyer George Bochetto filed the complaint in Common Pleas Court on behalf of consumer advocate Lance Haver and two Black SEPTA users in Philadelphia who say they have been harmed.

Advertisement

The plaintiffs are asking for the court to order SEPTA to reverse the service cuts, which began Aug. 24.

The transit agency projects a $213 million deficit in its operations budget this fiscal year, which began July 1, and says the shortfall will continue each year without a stable source of state funding.

What does the suit claim?

SEPTA chose to eliminate 32 bus routes and shorten 16 others first while leaving Regional Rail service largely intact until a second round of cuts scheduled for Jan. 1, if needed. The suit argues this violates the equal protection clause of the Pennsylvania constitution and civil rights statutes.

“The result is a stark inequity: minority and low-income bus users bear the heaviest cuts while wealthier regional rail riders are protected,” it says.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: SEPTA’s proposed cuts are ‘catastrophic,’ say Philly leaders

The suit also claims that SEPTA created a fake fiscal crisis using passengers as “hostages” in “political theater” to force the legislature to give it more state funding, though it had the ability to maintain service while awaiting a completed state budget.

Officials did not adopt a budget with honest projections as it is obligated to do when it decided to assume for the first time it would get no money from Harrisburg, the suite alleges.

The Regional Rail system “is used predominantly by wealthier, suburban and white commuters,” the suit says. It cites ridership data showing a majority of SEPTA bus riders are Black and Latino, with many customers who have no access to a private vehicle or other affordable alternatives.

Advertisement

SEPTA adopted the cuts even though it had other options that would have allowed it to keep operating at regular levels until the state budget is finished, the lawsuit says. A stalemate over transit funding is a major reason the full-year state budget is two months overdue.

What is SEPTA’s response?

SEPTA has said it could not “budget on hope,” as it had in the past.

“SEPTA conducted a full equity analysis in accordance with all applicable regulations before proposing the plan for service cuts and fare increases to address our structural budget deficit,” said Andrew Busch, a spokesperson for the transit agency. ”There has also been an extensive public process and education campaign surrounding the proposal, along with a series of public hearings that were overseen by an independent examiner.”

What about the fare increases?

In a list of requested court actions, the complaint also asks that a judge bar SEPTA from raising fares by 21.5%, which is scheduled for Sept. 1.

What happens next?

A judge will likely order a hearing where lawyers for the plaintiffs and SEPTA argue whether an injunction is warranted to stop the cuts and a looming fare hike.

It is unclear when, but hearings usually occur soon after filing, since any alleged harms to riders are continuing. After hearing arguments, the judge could order a halt to the service cuts while both sides prepare for a trial.

Has this happened before?

The filing marks at least the third time in the last 25 years that SEPTA has been sued over service cuts or fare increases. During Mayor John F. Street‘s administration, the city won two court battles on similar grounds: that SEPTA’s actions would have placed an unlawful burden on low-income riders and people of color.

Title VI of the federal Civil Rights Act prohibits public transportation providers from discriminating on the basis of race, color or national origin.

Advertisement

Consumer groups and the city, led by Deputy Solicitor Mark R. Zecca, sued SEPTA in 2004 and won a court order stopping the transit authority from slashing service and raising fares.

Early in 2005, then-Gov. Ed Rendell transferred federal highway money to SEPTA and the fiscal crisis was over.

In 2007, a city suit stopped SEPTA from getting rid of free transfers, which would have required riders to pay two full fares when changing buses. The suit charged that it was a capricious move that would have burdened disadvantaged riders.

Will SEPTA cuts be reversed?

SEPTA says it will comply with a court order. Earlier, officials said it could take as many as 10 days to fully reverse the cuts because of the need to change schedule information for apps and wayfinding signage.

SEPTA could ask for time to comply, or could begin to operate a normal schedule within a day or two, even at the risk of more chaos during the transition.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: From alerting riders to changing Google Maps, here’s how SEPTA is preparing for service cuts

Officials have said it could take as much as 10 days to unwind the service cuts.

There could be some kind of agreement among the judge and the two sides’ lawyers to allow that. Otherwise, a normal schedule could resume in a couple days but not without some chaos.

Who is plaintiff Lance Haver?

A former consumer affairs official in city government, Haver has for months railed against SEPTA for planning service cuts and a fare increase, arguing that the stabilization fund has enough money in it to hold off until a state budget is done.

What is SEPTA’s service stabilization fund?

There’s a long-standing disagreement about the nature of the service stabilization fund, which Haver has been advocating for SEPTA to use to alleviate the need for massive cuts. It differs from the Public Transportation Trust Fund, from which state Republicans proposed allowing SEPTA and other transit agencies to use capital money temporarily for operations.

» READ MORE: Is there actually $1 billion sitting in a fund for SEPTA? Explaining the Public Transportation Trust Fund.

Haver and others see the service stabilization fund as a rainy-day cushion that SEPTA can use in an emergency to shield riders from cuts and fare increases.

SEPTA officials have said it is more like a checking account it uses to pay anticipated bills and unexpected expenses, with some money in reserve for potential catastrophes such as flooding or collapsed infrastructure.

In response to Haver’s questions at a July SEPTA board meeting, staff members said there was about $396 million in the stabilization fund. SEPTA’s chief financial officer said that the cuts would save around $5 million per month.

The transit agency projects a $213 million deficit in its operating budget.

“You don’t have to do this,” Haver said.

But SEPTA board member Michael Carroll, who is deputy city managing director for transportation and infrastructure, said then that “service stabilization” is a bit of a misnomer.

“I can appreciate that at the surface level, it seems like there’s this pot of money that you can just draw down and down and down and you don’t need to make hard decisions,” Carroll said. But he added, “There’s no scenario where we can spend it down to zero.”