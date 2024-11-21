Philly gets more rain in an hour than in the previous two months. Plus: Snowflakes are possible Friday

You may well have slept through it, but it not only rained Wednesday night, officially more rain fell in Philly between 11 p.m. and midnight than in the previous 64 days — combined.

And while it didn’t close schools or set off supermarket stampedes, these days rain qualifies as a bona-fide weather event.

Advertisement

Officially, 0.84 inches of rain was reported at Philadelphia International Airport through early Thursday — 0.52 of that during a thunderstorm in the final hour of Wednesday. It was the most for any calendar day in over three months, and after the first rain-less October in records dating to 1872, the November total nudged above an inch.

Still, the drought is not over.

In its weekly update on Thursday, the U.S. Drought Monitor had the immediate Philly area and all of South Jersey in “extreme drought” conditions, with the rest of the region in “severe drought.”

But more showers are possible Thursday and Friday, with wet snowflakes possibly added to the mix. December-like temperatures and northwest winds gusting to 25 mph, with wind chills (you remember those?) making it feel like it’s in the mid- and upper-20s Friday morning.

Meteorologists say that a major transition is underway.

“it’s going to be quite a pattern change,” said Alex Staarmann, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. “We’re moving into a much colder and much stormier pattern for the east for the next couple of weeks.

“We’ll probably get at least some additional rain.”

He said that another significant storm could impact the region on Thanksgiving weekend.

The two-week outlook posted Wednesday by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center favors below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation during the period for the Philly region. And for the first time in a long time, it has most of the nation colored blue.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.