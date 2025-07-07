A flood watch is up for Philly Monday, and the threat could continue into Wednesday

A flood watch is in effect for the entire Philly region until 10 p.m. Monday, and don’t be surprised to see encores on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The rain forest conditions have returned, this time with an infusion of moisture from the leftovers of Chantal, now a post-tropical cyclone that is on the verge of calling it a career.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Oxford and Parkesburg areas of southwestern Chester County until 5:45 p.m. Monday as thunderstorms were expected to generate up to 3 inches of rain an hour.

Although temperatures barely reached 90 degrees on Monday, a heat advisory was in effect. That was testimony to the vaporous atmospheric soup that seems determined to stick around for a few days, said Mike Silva, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

What time might the rains reach Philly?

The showers and possible downpours that have oozed into the region were expected to increase in coverage late Monday afternoon and continue into the evening.

While Chantal’s remnant moisture was due to be shoved offshore Monday night, said Silva, the atmosphere isn’t going to feel much different.

And with the air dangerously juiced, and the potential for thunderstorms to “train” — that is, keeping soaking the same places — it’s possible that more flood advisories will be showing up the next few days, he said.

“As we go into Tuesday and Wednesday, we have to see where everything lines up,” he said.

This has been quite a wet period in the Philly region

In light of the recent wetness, the potential cumulative effects of the rains are of some concern, said Silva.

According to the weather service’s Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center, rain totals last week ranged from 1.5 to 2.7 inches across the region, with totals in Burlington and Chester Counties more than 250% of normal. The center uses a sampling of stations to calculate countywide totals.

“The impacts could kind of build upon themselves,” he said.

Silva pointed out that the catastrophic flooding associated with Ida had a whole lot to do with antecedent rains.

Within two weeks of Ida’s arrival in September 2021, the remnants of Tropical Storms Fred and Henri had wrung out prodigious amounts of rain in the region, with some areas reporting amounts of 5-plus inches from each storm.

“Everything was saturated,” he said, “so there was really no place for the rains to go.”

Chantal is no Ida, but the weather service said, but it is possible that “isolated amounts” of up to 5 inches of rain were possible before the showers shut off around 8 p.m. Monday.