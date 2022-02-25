Come spring, NBC10′s newscasts will have a lot fewer bow ties.

Meteorologist Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz announced his retirement from the station on Friday. His last day on air will be May 27.

“Working for NBC10 has been the crowning achievement of my professional life, and I’ll always be grateful beyond words to my work ‘family’ with whom I’ve shared so much,” Schwartz wrote in a statement. “And to have reached the professional heights I’ve reached in my own hometown is a blessing most people never get; I know very well how fortunate I’ve been.”

Schwartz’s retirement will cap his 27-run at NBC10. He joined the station in 1995 after stints at stations including WAGA-TV in Atlanta, The Weather Channel, and WNYW-TV in New York — the latter being where he earned his “Hurricane” moniker. He quickly became known for his signature bow ties, which Schwartz told the Jewish Exponent in 2012 was part of his contract. In 2002, he became the station’s chief meteorologist, and ceded the role to Tammie Souza in 2017.

All told, Schwartz spent about 42 years in the TV business, and has been forecasting weather for 50 years overall.

“For over a quarter of a century, Glenn has dedicated his career to providing accurate and reliable forecasts to help viewers in our communities,” an NBC10 spokesperson told the Inquirer. “Born and raised in Philadelphia, Glenn has been a staple on our weather team covering the greater Philadelphia region for 27 years. We look forward to celebrating him and his accomplishments with our audiences on NBC10 in the weeks and months to come.”

So, what’s next for the beloved Philly meteorologist? Schwartz hasn’t publicly committed to one specific thing just yet, noting that future endeavors could include “writing, public speaking, [or] radio.” He does, after all, have history as an author, having published The Philadelphia Area Weather Book in 2002, and The Weathermaker — a “cli-fi” novel — in 2020.

“I’m not retiring from meteorology, my life-long passion, but only from daily TV on NBC10,” Schwartz’s statement read. “I’ve decided: If I’m gonna try some new things and pursue other things I’ve put off, there’s no time like the present!”

Schwartz is the latest big name in local TV news to announce his retirement. In November, 6ABC’s Jim Gardner announced he would be dialing back his broadcasting schedule, and said he planned to retire at the end of 2022.