More swimming bans and flood advisories are in effect at the Shore as Erin approaches

In a late-August week when hundreds of thousands have gathered at the Jersey Shore hoping to mine what is left of summer, some barrier island towns are all but closing their No. 1 attraction — the Atlantic Ocean.

With the approach of Hurricane Erin expected to act like a performance-enhancing substance on already-agitated waters, Atlantic City, Margate, Ocean City, and Wildwood are among the beach towns that have banned swimming until further notice.

Advertisement

In addition, the National Weather Service has issued watches for minor coastal flooding at the Shore with high tides Wednesday evening, and possible “moderate” flooding Thursday that could lead to road flooding and some structural damage as Erin makes its closest approach.

The back bays are apt to slosh over as onshore winds continue to push up the water and inhibit drainage as they stir up the ocean surf dangerously with rip currents. Near-shore wave heights could reach as high as 12 feet, the weather service says.

They might even reach 15 feet, said Ed Schneider, head of the beach patrol in Wildwood, where some lifeguards are on duty — to keep people out of the water.

He said even the surfers may not want any parts of the Atlantic this week, adding that the steady onshore winds would make the ocean seem “like a washing machine.”

In imploring residents and visitors not to challenge the ocean, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy went so far as to invoke Jaws, the Peter Benchley novel and blockbuster 1970s movie.

“I think going in the ocean for the next number of days is something you gotta avoid,” he said, referring to two recent drowning tragedies in Seaside Heights and Belmar.

“We’ve already had a very tough riptide summer, particularly over the last several weeks,” he said. “The ocean is quite angry.”

The waves will eat some beach at the Shore

The rip currents and nuisance flooding so far this week have been driven primarily by steady onshore winds, generated by weather systems well north of Erin, which still was hundreds of miles south of Cape May on Tuesday evening. Its peak winds remained at 105 mph, making it a Category 2 hurricane.

But as Erin moves north ponderously and agitates the ocean like a giant plunger, “We’re going to see bigger and bigger waves,” said Kimberly McKenna, interim director of the Stockton University Coast Resources Center.

While the center of Hurricane Erin in all likelihood won’t get any closer than 350 miles to Cape May as it arcs offshore, that won’t spare some fragile barrier island beaches from getting an unwanted makeover.

The waves could erase significant sands in “hot spot erosion areas,” especially near inlets, she said. Waves, more than winds, remove sand from beaches and carry it offshore.

The worst of the erosion is likely to occur Thursday, she added, and among the more vulnerable beaches would be those of Ocean City, Strathmere, Avalon, and North Wildwood.

“Ongoing beach erosion” in North Wildwood already has resulted in closing off beach access from Second to Sixth Avenues. The town also announced it had moved the 50th Around the Island Row from Tuesday to Saturday.

The coastal flood advisories are going to persist

North Wildwood said it was preparing for “higher levels of flooding” for Thursday high tide around 8 p.m.

The weather service said the duration of the flooding threat remained unclear, but it would continue at least through Thursday.

Along with Erin’s influence, the tides could get a further kick from the approaching new moon: A new moon can have as much influence on tides as a full moon.

The potential for “moderate” flooding with the Thursday high tide has increased, the weather service said in its discussion late Tuesday afternoon.

It said some of the computer guidance was “indicating several cycles” of moderate flooding, but for now it had limited the flood watch to Thursday.

The forecast for the next several days

Save for an angry ocean, Wednesday should be a decent day at the Shore, with light winds and just an outside chance of showers.

Conditions will likely deteriorate Wednesday night into Thursday, with thunderstorms possible and winds gusting to 35 mph, possibly reaching tropical-storm force — 39 mph — during the day Thursday.

Erin will be a nonevent on the mainland. Showers are possible Wednesday, but that would be related to the system that’s going to kick Erin toward Europe.

Friday and Saturday should be fabulous in the Philly region, and at the Shore, with sun and highs around 80 degrees, the weather service says.

Whether the ocean will be on its best behavior is another matter.