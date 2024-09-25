Hurricane Helene targets Florida, and its leftovers could bring some rain to ultra-dry Philly

After it crashes into the Florida coast, what remains of what is now Hurricane Helene is forecast to produce a prodigious amount of rain in a large, globular area of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. But it’s unclear whether the storm’s remnants eventually will target Philly’s rain deficits that have induced an early start to the foliage show.

Significant rains sometime during the weekend are at least a possibility, said Bob Smerbeck, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather inc. But as of day’s end Wednesday, the forecasts had more hedges than Longwood Gardens.

“Not the easiest of forecasts for the long term,” the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly said in its afternoon discussion. “The models seem all over the road with what to do with the remnants of Helene.”

Helene-related rains in the south are due to make pushes east and north, but drying high pressure to the north might repel them, Smerbeck said. He said that a 50-mile shift would “put Philadelphia in the downpours.”

For now, the forecasts are calling for generic chances of showers.

One thing is evident: What has been a surprisingly unexceptional Atlantic hurricane season is getting a second wind.

Said Smerbeck: “The lid came off.”

What has made the Atlantic hurricane season come alive?

NOAA hurricane specialists and others had warned that this could be a historic season in the Atlantic Basin, which includes the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

Helene, however, is the eighth named storm of the season — those with winds of at least 39 mph — and this marks the longest wait for an eighth storm in 10 years, according to Philip Klotzbach, hurricane expert at Colorado State University. On average 10 have formed by now.

Smerbeck said that during a lull period that continued through the first week of September, a large area of sinking air over the hurricane basin discouraged the development of storms, which live on rising air currents. foot winds. But that area has shifted eastward.

“Now,” he said, “We have upward motion” that will continue into the first week of October.

Where will Helene make landfall and then where will it go?

Computer models still are debating precisely where Helene will go and how it will behave once it ravages northern Florida. The National Hurricane Center said it expects landfall in the Big Bend region.

Smerbeck said that it appeared the remnants would migrate toward the Tennessee Valley and merge with an upper-air system.

Heavy rains are likely to set off “catastrophic flooding” in Georgia and the southern Appalachians, he said.

The center of the remnant storm is then forecast to shift toward the Carolina coast, he said.

What are the chances that Helene’s rains make it to Philly?

The National Weather Service on Wednesday had chances of showers Friday night and Saturday, with lower probabilities on Sunday.

The AccuWeather forecast was similar, but Smerbeck said recent models have been less bullish on that protective high pressure to the north. This far out, a far greater likelihood would be changes in the forecast.

The region has undergone a browning in the last month and rainfall deficits have been growing, which helps explain why some of the trees are shedding leaves and changing colors prematurely, said Vincent A. Marrocco, horticulture director at Chestnut Hill’s Morris Arboretum.

Given the dryness, “trees are beginning to cut their losses for the season by dropping their leaves early,” he said. “With so little water in the soil, a lot of trees are deciding it’s time to call the 2024 season done and get ready to go dormant for the year. That means an early fall season.”

In addition, he said, the recent warm nights may have a dampening effect on the colors, “but things could still change if we get some decent rain.”