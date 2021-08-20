Although Henri is due to track well off the coast of New Jersey, it is going to have some impacts along the Shore’s barrier islands, forecasters said, and the Philadelphia region might have another encounter with tropical storm moisture during the weekend.

With the full moon and the storm passing by, minor tidal flooding is expected at the beaches at the evening high tides Saturday and Sunday, and “dangerous” rip currents are almost a certainty through Saturday night, the National Weather Service said Friday.

In short, move the car from low-lying streets, and stay out of the water. Henri is likely to churn the ocean into an angry mood.

“It will be interesting to look at,” said Patrick O’Hara, meteorologist at the Mount Holly office.

Rain will be the primary concern on the mainland. An upper-level system could lure some of Henri’s moisture northward, making heavy showers a possibility on Saturday.

You might have noticed that the atmosphere continues to feel like a wet blanket, further increasing the chances for heavy rains, including in areas that received more than a month’s worth Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

For now, O’Hara said, the weather service is holding off on any flood watches pending where Henri decides to go.

The last few days computer models have been driving it westward. Late Friday, Tropical Storm Henri was within 300 miles of Cape Hatteras, N.C., with peak winds of 70 mph, just 4 mph shy of hurricane status.

It was forecast to track north and make landfall on Long Island Sunday afternoon. All subject to change.