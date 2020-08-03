Isaias is expected to bring heavy rain and wind gusts to the Philadelphia region Tuesday, as tropical storm warnings have been expanded inland along I-95 and northwestern New Jersey.
The storm was forecast to strike land in the Carolinas on Monday as a minimal hurricane, after it killed two people in the Caribbean, caused damage to the Bahamas, and brought heavy rain and flooding to Florida.
National Weather Service meteorologist Nicholas Carr said the Philadelphia region should brace for wind gusts of 50 mph in areas, as well as heavy rain of around three to five inches in Philadelphia, and possibly more in Montgomery and Bucks counties.
That could lead to potential flooding from rivers and streams. There is also a potential for storm surge inundation of one to three feet Tuesday morning into evening, as well as flash flooding Monday night through Tuesday night.
Carr added that there is an isolated tornado threat Tuesday, particularly in areas east of Philadelphia, due to the projected strong winds.
The last time Philadelphia itself was in a tropical storm warning, Carr said, was Hurricane Irene in 2011. Fay, which made landfall on July 10 in New Jersey, mostly just led to heavy rain in Philadelphia, while the winds were confined to the Jersey Shore and Delaware.
Isaias could result in scattered tree damage and power outages in the Philadelphia area, as well as structural damage near the coast, where wind gusts could potentially near hurricane strength.
Residents should prepare by securing loose objects and should avoid flooded roadways. Carr recommended avoiding traveling Tuesday afternoon if possible.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration urged residents to know the difference between a flood watch, which means that flooding may occur, and a flood warning, which means there is actual flooding. Officials also suggested residents consider possible evacuation plans and identify a meet-up location for family members in the event they get separated.
“The best way to help emergency responders is for individual families to be prepared with an emergency plan and a communications plan, so everyone knows what they need to do to stay safe,” Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency director Randy Padfield said in a statement.