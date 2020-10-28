Hurricane Zeta, its peak winds increasing to 110 mph, made landfall late Wednesday on the central Louisiana coast, about 85 miles southwest of New Orleans, and its remnants were likely to have impacts well inland all the way to Philadelphia.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has posted a flash-flood watch for the entire region for the potential of up to four inches of rain on Thursday. Drain-clogging leaves could promote widespread road-ponding.
The heaviest rains likely would fall just to the south of the city, forecasters said, in areas that will be a shade closer to the center of whatever is left of Zeta after it gets roughed up by land.
The forecast hasn’t varied all that much the last few days, but confidence has grown that Zeta will perform as advertised, prompting the flood watch, said weather service lead meteorologist Robert Deal.
“We’re going to be very close to the heaviest rainfall,” said Alan Reppert, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc., adding that up to eight inches could inundate parts of the Appalachians.
A cold front should chase Zeta’s leftovers to the sea later Thursday, but the cost will be some additional rain followed by an outbreak of December with the first widespread frost of the season possible.
Residents along the Louisiana coast, who by now likely are suffering from severe tropical-storm fatigue, will be confronting yet another major cleanup operation.
Hurricane warnings were up from Morgan City, La., to the Mississippi/Alabama border for high winds and life-threatening storm surge.
New Orleans probably will escape the worst of the surge and winds, said Reppert. Not that it’s going to be pleasant.
Winds could gust to 80 mph, and the weather service has about every conceivable advisory up for that region short of a winter-storm warning. A tornado watch was in effect until midnight.
Zeta is the record 11th tropical storm to make a U.S. landfall this season, and the eighth to reach Gulf shores.
Warm Gulf waters and consistent upper-air steering winds have been factors in driving storms their way, according to Dan Kottlowski, hurricane specialist with AccuWeather Inc.
After landfall, Zeta was due to arc northeast, lose its “name,” and pass across the Delmarva Peninsula.
The front that will push it offshore will act like a messenger from winter. “We’re looking for the potential for a hard freeze,” Deal said.
Friday morning readings could fall into the 20s in parts of the region, and might even reach freezing at the banana belt known as Philadelphia International Airport.
That hasn’t been happening very often this century.
Daytime highs in the upper 40s would be normal for the first week in December.