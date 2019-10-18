With conditions primed for falling temperatures overnight, the National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory — the first of the season in the Philadelphia area — for northern Bucks and Montgomery Counties.
Temperatures aren’t going to drop below freezing, bottoming out in the mid-30s, but that won’t stop poet Emily Dickinson’s notorious “blonde assassin” from withering some outdoor vegetation up that way come early Saturday.
Air temperature readings are taken about six feet above ground, points out Sarah Johnson, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly. But as early-morning runners are well-aware, it can get colder at toe level.
Skies will be clear overnight, and winds calm, perfectly conducive to allow the daytime heat to escape into space.
Thanks to the “urban heat island effect” — buildings and paved surfaces are reluctant to yield their stored heat at night — Philadelphia will be frost-free, with overnight readings several degrees higher than they will be in Upper Bucks and Montco.
In fact, in recent years, frost evidently has been showing up later in Philadelphia; the first official freezing reading is considerably later than it was in the past.
In records dating to 1874, that average first freeze date was Nov. 8. But in the 21st century, that has been pushed back to Nov. 14.
That likely is related to background worldwide warming, and also probably has something to do with the official temperature being taken at Philadelphia International Airport.