This is just about what we don’t need.
A flash-flood watch is up for the entire region until 7 a.m. Friday, and it wouldn’t be surprising if it extended beyond then. A flood warning has been posted for parts of Delaware and extreme South Jersey.
The National Weather Service says rounds of showers and thunderstorms are likely to rumble through the region over the next day days even as the area cleans up the mess left by Isaias.
The ground remains saturated, and streams are still recovering from up to 8-plus inches of rain that fell on Tuesday.
A weak frontal feature that isn’t going any place has settled over the region, and the air still is full of moisture.
Heavy rains won’t be as widespread, meteorologists say, but more isolated downpours are possible.
This is a developing story and will be updated.