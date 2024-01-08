Philly’s flood threat could last ‘several days,’ and winds are likely to take down trees and power lines, forecasters warn

The Philadelphia region is about to experience one of its more impressive winter rainstorms in the period of record, forecasters say, and given the behavior of the atmosphere since Dec. 1, the timing couldn’t be much worse.

The National Weather Service has posted a flood watch for most of Pennsylvania and all of New Jersey and Delaware Tuesday into Wednesday.

“We’re going to be looking for this problem to last several days” in the Philadelphia region, said Ray Martin, a lead meteorologist at the weather service office in Mount Holly.

Advertisement

For now, the Philly flood watch is in effect Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday afternoon.

In addition, with winds gusting to 45 mph inland and 60-plus mph at the Shore, and the ground saturated, some trees are likely to come down, and take power lines with them.

“It’s not going to take much,” said Martin. “It’s going to be a very wet storm, and we already have a lot of water to deal with. It’s a bad situation.”

Storm timing

Rains are expected to begin by midmorning Tuesday and intensify Tuesday night with winds from the southeast and south gusting to 45 mph in Philly, and 60 mph at the Shore.

Along with downpours, that could result in some tidal flooding along the Delaware in the city, said Martin, as winds push Delaware Bay waters northward.

The rains could set off short-term flash flooding along local streams, he said, but the response along the Schuylkill and the Delaware will be more complicated, with the effects longer-lasting.

Flooding along the Schuylkill likely would occur Thursday, and the Delaware’s could linger into Friday as waters surge south from the north, where it has been mighty wet — and during the weekend, white.

The saturated ground

Several inches of snow fell in Schuylkill County, Pa., the home of the Schuyllkill headwaters, and in Delaware County, N.Y., where the Delaware starts.

The warming winds and moisture from this week’s storm will result in snow melt, adding an additional half inch or so to the runoff up that way, said Bill Gartner, weather service meteorologist in State College, where the agency’s Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center is based.

» READ MORE: Philly is one of the more vulnerable locations for extreme rains

Precipitation in Philly, its surrounding counties, and throughout the rivers basins has been well above normal in the last 30 days.

Ominously, the bull’s eye for rainfall, up to 4 inches, perhaps a splash more, could be in the hills of northeastern Pennsylvania near the upper Delaware, said Martin.

“It looks like it’s going to be in some of the worst possible places,” said Martin. “It’s a lot of water that’s going to be coming down the river.”

Why all the rain?

Since Dec. 1, officially just over 9 inches of rain has been measured at Philadelphia International Airport, roughly the amount of water in eight feet of snow.

The recent storms have at least some relationship with the ongoing El Niño warming over thousands of miles of the tropical Pacific where sea-surface temperatures were about 3.5 degrees Fahrenheit above normal as of Monday, meteorologists say. The heating of the overlying air is expected to affect the rest of the U.S. winter as upper-air winds transport weather systems west to east.

» READ MORE: El Niño likely will mean big coastal storms this winter, forecasters say. It might even snow in Philly.

This week’s storm will be mining rich supplies of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Said Gartner, “The Gulf is open for business.”

The moisture has been abundant, but the cold air hasn’t been. It might turn colder next week, forecasters say, but first yet another rainstorm is due this weekend.

» READ MORE: The rains keep coming, and the snows keep staying away