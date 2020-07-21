With heat indexes forecast to climb past 100 once again, Philadelphia has extended its heat emergency through 8 p.m. Wednesday.
While the National Weather Service hasn’t issued a heat warning for Wednesday — only an advisory — the city is erring on the side of caution given the potential cumulative effects of a heat wave that began Friday and the fact that the nights have been oppressive.
The low Monday morning, 81, tied a record for a highest minimum temperature for the date in Philadelphia; Tuesday it got no lower than 76.
“The threat is definitely still there, and we want to offer as many supports as we can,” said James Garrow, spokesman for the Health Department. As part of its emergency response, the city will keep open a variety of cooling shelters, including some SEPTA buses, and the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging will again staff its heat “helpline,” (215-765-9040).
Health experts say the heat waves become more hazardous the longer they last, since the buildup makes it harder for houses to cool off, especially when nights are hot. That buildup is especially dangerous for the elderly live-alone population, and the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging estimates that more than 100,000, or better than 35 percent, of all Philadelphians 60 and older live alone.
And it has been quite hot this week: Philadelphia officially got up to 94 by 3 p.m. Tuesday, and that was considered a respite as relative humidities decreased.
That was a mere retreat, however, as water-vapor levels are forecast to build on Wednesday, driving up the heat indexes. With a forecast high of 95, the index could crest past 100 depending on the timing of any storms, which the weather service says could be drenchers.
The so-called “precipitable water” values will be quite high, and given the fact that the atmosphere itself is in a state of summery torpor, “slow storm motion looks to be an additional issue.”
The government’s Storm Prediction Center, in Norman, Okla., has the region under a “slight risk” for severe storms, primarily for winds. The criterion is gusts of about 60 mph or better. The chances for severe weather are better on Thursday, it said.
Thursday might also be the technical end of the heat wave as temperatures might fall just short of 90. The weekend will still be warm, with highs in the 90 neighborhood, forecasters say, but it should be comfortable, at least relatively.
In the meantime, although the coronavirus has presented unique challenges, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley advised family members and neighbors to look in on those who live alone.
Here are the cooling options. Those using them are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Libraries
- Haddington Library, 446 N. 65th St.
- Lillian Marrero Library, 601 W. Lehigh Ave.
- Logan Library, 1333 Wagner Ave.
Schools
- West Philadelphia High School, 49th and Chestnut Streets
- Kensington High School for Creative and Performing Arts, 1901 N. Front St.
Buses
- Germantown and Hunting Park Avenues
- Wyoming and Rising Sun Avenues
- Frankford and Allegheny Avenues
- 52nd Street and Larchwood Avenue
- 29th and York Streets
In addition, all the city’s “spraygrounds” will be open.
Here is a complete map of the city’s cooling options.