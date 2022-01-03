The Eagles’ getting a shot at clinching a spot in the playoffs wasn’t the only thing Philadelphians were anticipating Sunday night, as the region prepared for what could be its first measurable snowfall in nearly a year.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for Southeastern Pennsylvania, where 1 to 2 inches of snowfall is expected, said meteorologist Dean Iovino.

In South Jersey, where a winter storm warning was issued, snow forecasts ranged from 1 to 3 inches near the Delaware River to anywhere from 5 to 8 inches in the far southern reaches of the state, Iovino said.

The forecast prompted New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to announce during a virtual briefing Sunday that he would issue a state of emergency for the counties expected to be most affected, including Ocean, Burlington, Atlantic, Cumberland, and Cape May.

The last time Philly saw any “decent” amount of snow was between Feb. 18 and 19 last year, when a storm brought 3.6 inches to the region, according to Iovino.

Monday’s snowy forecast followed a spring-like day in Philly, where temperatures reached a high of 63 degrees.

“We are in January and we are going to start seeing these swings toward colder temperatures and we’ll have to get used to winter finally arriving,” Iovino said. “We have some very cold air pushing down from the Northwest and precipitation moving up from the South, and when the two come together it will be cold enough for the precipitation to come mainly in the form of snow.”

The storm will begin with light rain and transition to snow, which will likely continue through the early afternoon, Iovino said.

“It could make for a messy commute,” he said. “Thankfully, the ground is still warm so that could work in our favor, but I’d still leave myself a little more time in case.”

Low temperatures are expected over the next several days, but the forecast becomes milder as the week progresses, though “not quite as mild as it has been,” Iovino said.

In response to the forecast, Montgomery County declared a Code Blue weather emergency from 10 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Tuesday. Residents are encouraged to check on elderly friends and neighbors and call 211 or text their zip code to 898-211 if they need shelter.

A recent Inquirer report showed that between 1991 and 2020, Philly averaged about 23 inches of snow a season, but snowfall totals varied wildly from 0.3 inches in 2019-20 to 78 inches in the winter of 2009-10.