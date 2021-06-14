Thunderstorms, possibly with strong winds, are likely Monday evening into late Monday night in the Philly region.

This being June when randomness is the atmosphere’s standard operating mode, the timing had more than an element of uncertainty, said Jonathan O’Brien, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.

But he said the most likely window was between 6 p.m. and midnight, and while the winds and rains could get frisky, “we don’t expect it to storm for hours and hours at a time.”

The government’s Storm Prediction Center has the entire region, and most of New Jersey, in the “slight risk” zone for severe storms, those with wind gusts as high as 60 mph.

In addition, the region, most of Pennsylvania, and all of New Jersey are at risk for “excessive rainfall,” according to the Weather Prediction Center.

The storm center and the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly agree that while heavy rains are in play, the biggest threat would be from strong wind gusts.

The trigger mechanism would be a cold front forecast to push through the region by early Tuesday, and a few lingering showers might follow.

However it appears that waning days of the astronomical spring will pass peacefully, with 80-ish temperatures and no more shower chances until Saturday.

Spring ends officially at 11:32 p.m. Sunday with the occurrence of the summer solstice when the sun beams directly over the Tropic of Cancer.