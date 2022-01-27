A winter-storm watch for potentially significant snow was in effect for most of the region for Friday night into Saturday, but about the only certainty was a fresh accumulation of salt crystals on area roadways and parking lots.

Officially, the National Weather Service was calling for 4 to 6 inches in the immediate Philadelphia area and perhaps 10-plus at the Shore.

Unofficially, forecasters cautioned, almost any outcome was possible, and whatever happens, areas just to the west of the heavier snow shield might well be shut out, which is why the watch covers only the south and eastern portions of Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery Counties. The Shore, on the other hand, could get clocked.

With computer models squabbling with each other the last few days — and even with themselves — their human interpreters cautioned that the therm “subject to change” would be an understatement.

“The model volatility with this system has been something to behold,” Chat Shafer, a lead meteorologist in the Mount Holly office, said in the weather service’s morning discussion. His peers in the commercial sector concurred.

All signs did point to a major coastal storm blowing up off the Atlantic Coast and that areas closest to the coast would receive the most snow. It appeared that the heftiest accumulations would occur in eastern New England. (The snow could be quite heavy over ocean, but at least it’s well-salted.)

More problematical was what would happen in the Wilmington-to-New York corridor, said Daniel Pydynowski, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather Inc., which was predicting 3 to 6 inches for Philadelphia. “That’s going to be a tough call.”

Light snow that wouldn’t amount to much was possible Friday, with the heavier snow later Friday night and-or during the morning hours of Saturday. The winter-storm watch is in effect from 7 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday, but in Philadelphia snow is expected to end by the early afternoon.

The forecast is particularly challenging since the storm has so many moving parts, said Pydynowski. The main feature was over the Rockies Thursday morning and had not yet been fully sampled by the U.S. network of weather balloons, he said.

What’s more, it had its origins in the Pacific, where observations over the oceans are wanting, said Rick Knabb, veteran meteorologist with the Weather Channel.

The system was expected to spawn a significant storm off the Southeast coast that would reach maturity somewhere farther north. Just how far north and east that happened would determine how much snow gets thrown back on the mainland, and how far.

