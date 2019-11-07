On Friday and Saturday mornings, wind chills (remember those?) in the Philadelphia region are forecast to fall into the low 20s, and Philadelphia is a lock to get its first official freeze of the season.
Meanwhile, computer models are continuing their smack-down over whether the area will be getting its first snowfall of the 2019-20 season on Tuesday.
However they were holding steadfast to the idea that an impressive run of cold was about to chill Philadelphia and more than half of the nation.
‘It’s a very cold wintry period we’re getting early this year," said Jonathan O’Brien, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.
Areas outside the city already have experienced subfreezing temperatures, but Philadelphia has remained a holdout, at least officially.
That’s due to the “urban heat island” effect — buildings and blacktop are great absorbers and retainers of solar heat — and the peculiar tradition of sitting the official thermometer at the airport, near a swamp and a major river.
The forecast low for Saturday, 26 degrees, would be the lowest reading since March, and several degrees lower than the 32 predicted for Anchorage, Alaska.
Having the first freezing reading in Philadelphia on a Nov. 9 would be in keeping with 21st century trends. On average, in the last 19 years, the first freezing reading has been recorded on Nov. 14.
That’s a full week later than the long-term average in the period of record dating to 1874, and would track with global trends. However, that average first-freeze date has shown tremendous decadal variability, ranging from Oct. 25 in the 1960s to Nov. 16 in the 1930s.
Typically the first snows don’t arrive until December, but snow came early last year, and computer models have been hinting strongly all week that snow is possible Tuesday. They just can’t seem to agree on how much; they’ve even been fighting themselves.
For example, the American Global Forecast System, went from a forecast on Wednesday morning of 7-plus inches for Philadelphia, to less than an inch on Wednesday evening, and back up to about 4 inches on Thursday morning.
The Canadian and European models also have jumped around, although the European has been more conservative.
About the only certainty, said Bob Larsen, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather Inc., is that the models are likely to keep playing snow roulette and that after a let up on Sunday and Monday, the cold will come back and stay awhile.
The Climate Prediction Center said in its 6-to-10-day outlook that a “highly anomalous” trough — an area of lower pressure that favors cold and precipitation — will dominate the upper atmosphere over eastern North America.
As per usual, especially this time of year before winter has established itself in the Northern Hemisphere, conditions on the west side of he continent will be to the West will be the opposite. For this time of year, it will be quite balmy in Alaska.
The Philadelphia region might get its turn before the month ends.
In its updated November outlook, posted on Halloween, the climate center said the odds favored below-normal temperatures in the Northeast in the first half of the month, but saw a “monstrous transition in the pattern” for the second half.