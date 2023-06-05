Flood advisories, fire watches, and an air quality alert are in effect for the Philly region Tuesday

The Philadelphia region is under both flood advisories and fire watches on Tuesday, courtesy of the moon and what is becoming an ever-more-impressive dry spell.

“It’s kind of unusual,” Sarah Johnson, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly, said Monday with perhaps a dash of understatement.

In addition, even in the absence local fires, Canadian wildfire smoke may reappear in the skies Tuesday, and the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Council has issued a “code orange” air quality alert.

Unfortunately for those about up to here with watering their lawns, the flood advisories have nothing to do with the absent rains, although the weather service sees at least an outside shot at showers late Tuesday.

A flood advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. for all the counties in the region bordering the Delaware River as nuisance tidal flooding is possible, the result of the tug of the waning, but still nearly full, moon, which is at about 95% fullness Monday. The weather service said the waters could make some roads impassable for a while.

More minor flooding was expected at the Shore, where an advisory was posted until 2 a.m.

Johnson said after two days of onshore winds that drove water landward, the moon still might have enough pull to set off minor flooding Tuesday night, but “the farther out we get from the full moon the less confidence we have.”

Rain is unlikely to contribute anything to flooding, given the growing precipitation deficits after Philly’s driest May on record.

The dryness will, however, contribute to the fire potential, she said. The foliage is getting dried out, humidities are forecast remain low on Tuesday, and the weather services has issued a fire watch for just about all of Pennsylvania and New Jersey until 8 p.m.

In addition, potentially fire-fanning wind gusts of up to 25 mph are expected.

In any event, wildfire smoke from the blazes in eastern Canada is forecast to filter across the region Tuesday morning, according to the interagency Air Quality partnership. It said that most of the smoke should stay above the surface but that fine-particulate levels “will become elevated at times.”

While those levels shouldn’t be a threat to the healthy, they could be harmful to those with respiratory and heart conditions, thus the “code orange.”

The alert applies to Philly and its neighboring Pennsylvania counties.

At least the weather service hasn’t issued any heat warnings. Temperatures are forecast to stay below 80 degrees through the workweek.