With a persistently steamy air mass and triple-digit heat indices forecast to linger, Philadelphia has declared its first “heat emergency” of the season, in effect until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

The city will open seven cooling centers, and SEPTA will make available a fleet of “cooling buses.” In addition, the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging will operate its “heatline,” 215-765-9040, from 8:30 a.m. to midnight Tuesday and Wednesday.

Languid winds allowed heat indices to creep past 100 across the region Monday, and late in the afternoon the National Weather Service issued a heat “warning,” in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday for the city, adjacent areas, and northern Delaware.

Philadelphia decided to extend the emergency beyond the warning’s expiration, said Health Department spokesman Jim Garrow, “because houses retain heat and the danger hasn’t quite passed as soon as the temperature drops.”

Temperatures might not get below 80 on Wednesday morning, and warm nights are particularly perilous to the elderly who live alone in rowhouses without air-conditioning.

As so often happens as the region approaches what is climatologically the hottest period of the year, winds from the south on the western flank of high pressure over the Atlantic are swamping the air with water vapor, making the heat all the more enervating.

Although the heat wave isn’t expected to last the workweek, it likely will be the longest stretch to date of 90-degree days in what so far has been a generally benign start to summer. June temperatures have been only about a degree above normal, and Philadelphia has yet to record a heat-related death.

The heat could break as early as Thursday, with a potentially robust dousing from heavy showers. The forecast becomes a muddle for the end of the week, meteorologists said, but nature might provide some fireworks of its own during the July Fourth weekend, forecasters say.

In the meantime, with the heat indexes expected to reach the 105 warning level Tuesday and perhaps close to it on Wednesday, officials are offering a standard regimen of advice: Keep hydrated, limit outdoor exercise, take shade breaks if working outside, and look in on elderly relatives and acquaintances.

Officials also warn against leaving children and pets in locked cars. “A car is like a greenhouse,” said Janette Fennell, of Bala Cynwyd, founder and president of Kidsandcars.org, which has recorded more than 1,000 deaths of children left in hot cars in the United States since 1970. She added that countless other children have been traumatized or seriously sickened while stuck in ultra-hot vehicle interiors.

On Monday, Mike Silva, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly measured a temperature of 158 Fahrenheit inside his car at the agency’s parking lot. (A stuffed llama he had strapped into the passenger seat showed no sign of stress.)

Silva said in the past he’s seen readings exceeding 170, adding that the point of the exercise is to draw attention to the hazards.

“You wouldn’t put a kid in the oven,” he said. “Don’t put a kid on a hot car.”

‘Emergency’ measures