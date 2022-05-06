Thomas Dekker and the other poets through the ages who have rhapsodized about this “merry month” clearly never spent a May weekend at the Jersey Shore like the one the beach towns are about to experience.

Forecasters are warning that a potent and ponderously moving nor’easter will generate sand-shifting and wave-building onshore winds, along with heavy rains, throughout the region Friday and Saturday, and possibly lapping into at least the early part of Mother’s Day.

“Moderate” tidal flooding is expected at the Shore Saturday night, and “multiple rounds of coastal flooding” are likely through Monday, the National Weather Service said, and the storm is almost certain to disrupt the Phillies-New York Mets series at Citizens Bank Park.

Saturday in Philadelphia could become the coolest May 7 in 55 years as the atmosphere is about to provide a clinic in how the source of winds makes all the difference.

Said the weather service, “The weekend looks downright ugly overall.”

What’s coming

If this were closer to Groundhog Day than Mother’s Day, your local supermarkets might be mobbed. Cool high pressure, or heavier air, to the north will obstruct movement of a storm, with its lighter air, developing off the Virginia coast, a scenario common for major snowstorms.

“This would be quite the setup if it were a winter situation,” said Dave Dombek, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc., in State College.

Rains, 1 to 3 inches, are expected to begin before lunchtime Friday, and continue into Sunday morning. “Once it gets going, it’s going to be more on than off,” he said.

Driven by the pressure differences between the high and the coastal storm, winds will intensify Friday night and persist Saturday and Sunday, gusting perhaps to 50 mph at the Shore and past 35 mph in the immediate Philly region.

“And its going to be chilly,” he added, “not just lah-de-dah cold.” Saturday’s forecast high, just shy of 55 degrees, would be the lowest maximum temperature for a May 7 since 1967, when it didn’t get past 47 at Philadelphia International Airport, the record for the date.

That has everything to do with the Atlantic Ocean.

What a difference

Not coincidentally, the sea-surface temperatures this week off the Atlantic City coast have been in the mid-50s, and the northeast winds are going to import the chilled overlying air.

By contrast, last Thursday through Saturday the air was Arizona-dry as humidities dropped into the teens and fire alerts were issued, the result of persistent breezes from the west.

“Two completely different air masses, two completely different situations,” said Mike Silva, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.

But this would hardly be the first time that winds from the east bore a change of fortune in May.

On that stormy May 7, 1967, the winds from the northeast howled up to 35 mph.

What’s with May

“The merry merry month of May,” in the enduring words of Elizabethan poet Thomas Dekker, isn’t all blooming azaleas, its reputation notwithstanding.

Based on 55 years of available data, among the months May ranked last in numbers of clear days. And for average numbers of days with measurable rainfall, it ranks just a few drops behind April — 11.1 vs. 11.3.

“You’ve got that big pond out there, east of us,” said Dombek, “that can really play havoc with the weather east of the mountains.”

In this instance the beaches almost certainly are going to lose some sand, although at least the lunar cycle isn’t favorable for providing an astronomical tug to any flooding, said Dombek. However, the storm will be so slow to pull away, forecasters say, that the onshore winds could continue well into next week.

“It’s not in any hurry to get out of there,” said Dombek. In fact, he said, it’s possible the storm will execute “some kind of weird loop-to-loop” and drift back to the coast.

It does appear that conditions will improve radically early next week — and although it will remain quite raw and windy, the odds favor the rains backing off by 8 a.m. Mother’s Day.

“Fingers crossed,” said Dombek.