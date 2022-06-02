For the first time since — let’s see — Wednesday, the government’s Storm Prediction Center issued a severe-thunderstorm watch for the Philadelphia region Thursday, in effect until 9 p.m.

A renegade shower doused parts of Philly around 2 p.m., but any storms bearing strong winds and downpours were expected to hold off until late afternoon, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly said.

A cold front approaching the region was forecast to incite the warm unstable air that has settled over the area.

“The sun broke through, and it got pretty soupy out there,” said Jonathan O’Brien, a weather service meteorologist.

The storm center said that “numerous storms” could develop, leading to a “more clustered” storm pattern. Flash-flooding is possible, but the weather service said that for now the threat isn’t strong enough for issuing a flood watch.

Also, the probability of tornadoes is quite low, the agency said.

“it’s kind of a typical summertime thunderstorm setup,” said O’Brien.

Why do these watches keep popping?

It is that time to year. Among the months, June ranks No. 2 in the average number of days with thunderstorms in Philly, at 5.3, or about 20% of the annual total. No. 1 would be July at 5.7, with August third at 5.1.

Meteorologically, that’s called summer.