Six days into the meteorological winter, in the Philadelphia region on Monday it’s going to feel a whole lot like mid-April.

Highs are heading toward the the mid-60s — near room temperature — and while that would be well shy of the record for a Dec. 6, 72 degrees, it would be a good 15 degrees above the “normal” for the date.

The atmosphere will it’s December the next three days, with measurable snow — although in all likelihood not much — possible Wednesday as a fast-moving storm passes south of the region, forecasters say. Daytime temperatures Tuesday through Thursday will be mostly in the 30s. .

If snow doesn’t happen this week, it might be awhile before the region sees any winter-storm threats, with winter going on holiday perhaps until the until the Dec. 21 solstice, said Dave Dombek, senior meteorologist wiith AccuWeather Inc.

» READ MORE: Philly winter forecasts call for early snow, a cold December, and a 100% chance of uncertainty

Those forecasts of a brisk start to winter notwithstanding and the blizzard and 100 mph wind warnings for the Hawaiian mountains during the weekend, snow has been a scarce commodity across the country.

On Friday, snow covered only 6% of the contiguous United States, less than 20% of the average,, according to the National Weather Service’s remote-sensing data, the lowest for the date since the government began keeping score in 2003.

In the early going, meteorologists say, the La Niña cooling of surface waters over vast stretches of the equatorial Pacific has been influencing weather across the United States. In its most-recent update the Climate Prediction Center said sea-surface temperatures were about 1.3 degrees Fahrenheit below normal in the key La Niña region.

Weather moves west to east, and the cooling of the overlying air over such a broad expanse of the Pacific would have impacts in North America.

The pattern is such that the Arctic air necessary to help ignite snowstorms in the midlatitudes has been largely absent, and when it has shown up, it hasn’t stayed around for long.

And conditions in the upper atmosphere over the North Atlantic favor quick movement of systems across the nation. That pattern will be in evidence this week.

» READ MORE: Snow is snubbing Philly in January, and February is looking mild across the nation

“It’s been very transient,” Dombek said. “You’re not locking in any cold air for any length of time. You really haven’t had any Arctic connections.”

Not that winter is over. In the period of record, a lack of national snow cover in early December by no means portends a snowless winter around here.

“It’s early,” said Dombek. “The fourth week from now, that would be significant.”

On Dec. 3, 2017, only 9.7% of the contiguous United States was snow covered, and close to 30 inches of snow fell that winter in Philadelphia, about 8 inches above average. One of the two snowiest winters on record around here coincided with below-average snow coverage nationally in early December.

In the five years with the greatest snow coverage on Dec. 3, Philadelphia’s winter snowfall was half the longer-term average. That included 2019, when almost half the nation was snow-blanketed. Philly’s seasonal total was 0.3 inches.

.