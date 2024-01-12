Another day, another flood watch for Philly, and a real, live snow watch next week

If you get the feeling you’ve read this story a couple of times already, we will not take offense.

The expected 1.5 to 2 inches of rain would fall short of the drenching totals of Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will be building upon the rainy legacy of the last six weeks that have left the streams restless and the ground saturated.

This is yet another storm cutting to the Great Lakes, putting the Philly region and the I-95 corridor on the warm side of the storm.

The flooding threat will persist along with the potent winds, but at least the rains should be over well before daybreak, and chances are excellent that the weather drumbeat will turn its undivided attention toward the pending snow threat.

Advertisement

“We’re already getting calls about that,” said Eric Hoeflich, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly. He added that the agency might put out its first snowfall forecast maps as early as Saturday.

A social-media flurry began earlier this week, and expect an all-out blizzard of outsize expectations, anxieties, flip-flops, and frustrations during the holiday weekend, with a potential for swelling crowds at your favorite food store.

» READ MORE: The storm earlier this week saturated the ground and filled streams with 2-4 inches of rain

The flooding and wind threats

A flash flood watch is up from 7 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday with 1 to 1.5 inches of additional rain forecast to fall into streams and upon the spongy ground that hasn’t had a chance to wring out completely.

Separately, the weather service has posted a warning for tidal flooding along the Delaware River from 12:01 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, with minor flooding around 3 a.m., and road-sloshing moderate flooding 12 hours later.

As for power outages, like most of us, the trees have about had it with this weather, and their limbs and saturated roots will be tested again Saturday, the weather service says. With sustained winds of up to 35 mph are anticipated Saturday, and gusts to 55 mph, it’s likely that some folks are to lose power.

It is real, meteorologists say. It also is early, and computer models have been all over the place.

One thing is certain: It’s going to cold enough when the precipitation would arrive, probably late Monday night or early Tuesday.

On Friday, winter-storm warnings were up in places from Oregon to upstate New York, and profoundly cold air in the central United State — temperatures in Corpus Christi, Texas, are forecast to sink to the upper 20s early Tuesday and Wednesday — has been pressing eastward.

In Philly, after climbing in the 50s Saturday morning, a rapid cool-down is forecast, with some inconsequential snowflakes Sunday night, and temperatures on Martin Luther King Jr. day aren’t expected to go above freezing.

As opposed to the recent sequence of “cutters” that plowed their way toward the Great Lakes, the next storm would develop off the Atlantic coast.

» READ MORE: It's been almost two years since Philly had an inch of snow. Will the streak end Tuesday?

Winds circulate counterclockwise around centers of low pressure, thus, when storms pass northwest of Philly, the region experiences warming winds from the south. Conversely, when they pass to east, the winds are from a more northerly and northeasterly direction, thus, the term “nor’easter.”

Snow obviously would depend on the track the storm takes. It could well stay so far south and out to sea that nothing happens around here, said Bob Larsen, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.

If it tracked too close to the coast, it would import warm air from the toasty Atlantic Ocean, could turn the snow to rain.

It is safe to assume that during the weekend computer models will be showing all these possibilities and have a hard time agreeing with each other, and themselves.

It’s only Friday.

This story will be updated.